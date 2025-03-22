Consumers are warming up to AI assistants, survey finds - 1/3 of us would allow AI to make purchases
Consumers value AI for shopping recommendations, not decision-making
- Data privacy concerns limit AI’s role in ecommerce, survey finds
- AI-driven customer service still needs improvement
- AI in ecommerce must prioritize solving real problems
An Omnisend survey of 1,026 US respondents reveals while AI-powered assistants are becoming more common, most shoppers still prefer making purchasing decisions themselves.
The study found about 34% of consumers would allow AI tools to make purchases on their behalf, but this means that 2/3 of shoppers wouldn’t, even if it meant securing a better deal. This reluctance highlights a gap between AI’s growing presence in ecommerce and the trust consumers place in it.
Despite their hesitation, consumers acknowledge AI’s ability to improve shopping experiences, with 38% finding personalized product recommendations helpful and 31% saying it speeds up the process.
AI’s growing role in shopping
However, concerns over data security shape consumer attitudes toward AI shopping assistants, with over half worrying about data mishandling and 28% expressing complete distrust in businesses' data practices.
Beyond data privacy concerns, doubts about AI’s effectiveness in shopping persist, with 39% of consumers abandoning purchases due to frustrating interactions like inaccurate recommendations and poor AI chatbot for business experiences.
Additionally, 40% of shoppers are frustrated by the lack of human support in AI-driven customer service, while 21% find AI recommendations unreliable, reinforcing the need for the best live chat software and a human presence.
Nearly half of the respondents favored enhanced service quality over automation, believing that AI should prioritize assisting with customer support over making aggressive sales recommendations and purchasing decisions.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
"Consumers are open to AI enhancing their shopping experience, but there’s a big difference between receiving personalized recommendations and handing over full purchasing control,” said Greg Zakowicz, Sr. Ecommerce Expert at Omnisend.
“Large-scale adoption of AI-driven purchasing requires a fundamental shift in consumer behavior — and that’s not happening anytime soon," they said. "Shoppers want to know exactly what they’re buying, whether it’s a size, color, or brand. Trusting an AI to make those decisions autonomously is a tough sell."
Retailers must bridge the trust gap between AI technology and consumer expectations by prioritizing transparency through providing clear information on data processing and still allowing customers to retain some degree of control.
Leveraging the best email marketing service and best social media management tools can also help brands communicate AI’s benefits while ensuring a more personalized, consumer-friendly approach.
“AI is a tool that’s only as good as the problems it solves," said Zakowicz. "As companies race to integrate AI into their customers’ shopping experiences, they need to be more focused on its problem-solving qualities versus its potential. Providing poor experiences, whether by AI or a human, will result in lost sales.”
You may also like
- We’ve rounded up a list of the best AI writers
- How AI can help the UK’s scale-ups realize the growth agenda
- Check out the best ecommerce platforms around
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Project Digits is now DGX Spark: Nvidia raises its price by 33% as HPE, Dell jump on Petaflop mini AI bandwagon
Softbank set to buy Ampere Computing for $6.5 billion and could integrate it with Arm and Graphcore