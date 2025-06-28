Two-thirds of shoppers won’t let AI check out their cart, even for better deals

Most people fear that AI is helping retailers more than it's helping them to make smart choices

Customers want suggestions, not machines deciding what color, brand, or size to buy

As major tech and retail giants rush to integrate agentic AI into e-commerce, consumer sentiment remains cautious.

Top brands like Amazon, Google, Walmart, and Mastercard are pushing the boundaries with AI systems designed to act on behalf of shoppers.

However, it appears that most shoppers are saying “no thank you,” we do not need a machine to act on our behalf.

Consumer trust lags behind AI shopping ambitions

According to a survey by Omnisend, 66% of U.S. shoppers say they would not allow AI to make purchases for them, even if it meant securing better deals.

This resistance reflects not just hesitation about new technology, but a deeper mistrust of whose interests these AI tools actually serve.

“Consumers are open to AI enhancing their shopping experience, but there’s a world of difference between getting a smart recommendation and handing over the entire wallet,” says Bernard Meyer, e-commerce expert at Omnisend.

Agentic AI promises convenience by automating the selection and payment process.

In theory, this could streamline buying decisions, reduce time spent searching for deals, and even personalize orders, but many shoppers remain skeptical.

“Shoppers want to know exactly what they’re buying, whether it’s size, color, or brand. Trusting an agent to make those calls is still a leap. Especially when consumers suspect AI is working for the retailer, not them. Until that trust gap closes, AI will remain a product discovery tool.”

Nearly half of those surveyed, 48%, believe AI should focus on customer service improvements rather than transactional control.

Many feel AI’s current use prioritizes upselling rather than helping customers.

In fact, 42% see AI today as being mainly geared toward increasing sales rather than solving problems.

This perceived bias undermines confidence in AI agents and fuels concern over the erosion of independent choice.

Even the best online marketing tool or email marketing service might struggle with public perception if AI is seen as amplifying manipulation or exploiting user data for targeting.

In addition to trust, data privacy plays a significant role in the hesitation, and 58% of respondents said they were concerned about how AI handles their data.

If users fear these systems are aligned with commercial agendas rather than their interests, adoption may stall regardless of technical sophistication.