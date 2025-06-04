AI in B2B ecommerce: from optional to essential

The last few years have seen many consumer brands embracing AI to drive growth, using it to enhance customer experience and create more tailored platforms. While B2B sellers have also begun to implement AI, they’re still a few steps behind.

According to a recent McKinsey report, only 19% of respondents are using generative AI in B2B buying and selling, with as little as 23% actively developing or experimenting with these technologies. By looking at their B2C counterparts, B2B ecommerce businesses can identify valuable examples of how AI can be implemented effectively and at scale.

At a time when traditional sales methods need to become more efficient and customers expect greater personalization and a more seamless experience, B2B sales must continue to evolve and modernize.

To stay ahead while still addressing the unique complexities of B2B, manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and other businesses must evaluate where AI fits within their sales strategies and how to navigate any initial implementation challenges. Once these factors are addressed, B2B ecommerce brands have a strong opportunity to achieve significant return on investment from AI adoption, while also meeting buyers’ expectations.

Why is AI essential for B2B growth?

A new standard of personalization and efficiency is being set in B2B ecommerce, shaping a future where both sellers and buyers benefit from deeply tailored, data-driven experiences.

As digital transformation accelerates, the future of B2B is being redefined. Every touchpoint in the buyer's journey can now be seamlessly powered by AI, delivering hyper personalized content, intelligent product recommendations, and dynamic pricing, all in real-time. The era of static personas and a one-size-fits-all-marketing approach is undeniably behind us. With AI, B2B companies can create adaptive strategies that respond to customers' unique and evolving needs.

Using vast amounts of customer data, AI has the ability to identify a customer's past purchases, browsing behavior, and engagement with content, encouraging businesses to deliver hyper-personalized recommendations which specifically speak to the buyer and ultimately foster loyalty. Beyond suggesting products, AI can enhance capabilities by presenting the right products at the right time based on buyer intent, preferences, and even contextual data.

The latter can include seasons, location, or growing trends, meaning every interaction can be an opportunity to increase sales by delivering exactly what the customer needs, often before they realise it themselves.

From an operational perspective, AI is a transformative technology for B2B sellers to foster increased efficiency and productivity. AI tools can automate routine tasks like lead qualification, inventory tracking, and even customer support, freeing up valuable time for sales and service teams to focus on business strategy.

Driving efficiency with AI through smart inventory and supply chain optimization

Another key area where AI is delivering significant value is inventory and supply chain optimization. Through the use of advanced machine learning models, AI is helping businesses predict demand with unparalleled precision, ensuring they have the right products available at the right time without overstocking or running into shortages.

Having these capabilities that can predict future stock levels means that AI has the ability to analyze vast amounts of historical data, from past sales behaviors to seasonal trends and market dynamics. This works to create highly accurate forecasts.

Whether it's a sudden supply chain disruption or a shift in market conditions, AI keeps businesses one step ahead by factoring in external delays, making businesses more adaptive and resilient to unexpected changes and able to mitigate the cost impact of stockouts or surplus.

Redefining sales engagement through AI empowerment

AI is also revolutionizing B2B sales by streamlining how sales teams engage with prospects and close deals. AI-powered tools such as Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) solutions are transforming the quoting process, allowing sales reps to generate accurate, customised quotes in real-time based on complex pricing rules, customer history, and product configurations.

Additionally, AI-driven CPQ also helps identify cross-sell and upsell opportunities by analyzing purchasing patterns and suggesting additional products that align with the customer’s needs, increasing revenue potential.

By analyzing customer data, AI enables hyper-personalized outreach at scale. Sales teams can craft messages based on behavior like website visits, previous purchases, or even sentiment analysis from emails. These personalized communications will massively boost sales operations, leading to better engagement, stronger relationships, and opening doors for further sales opportunities.

Initial implementation challenges

For businesses looking to innovate in the age of digital transformation and maximize ROI, it’s essential that they approach AI implementation strategically, starting with lower-risk tasks and gradually expanding its use and involvement.

In sectors like manufacturing and distribution, where complex system integrations are the norm, implementing AI can be technically demanding.

The intricate web of legacy systems, ERPs, CRMs, and other business tools often act as barriers to successful AI adoption. However, businesses can overcome these challenges by implementing AI gradually.

They should start with smaller, lower-risk tasks such as automating routine processes or enhancing data analytics, allowing businesses to build confidence and gradually phase AI into their existing ecosystem without overwhelming their systems.

The road ahead to digital transformation

To successfully integrate AI, businesses must grasp that AI is a tool to augment human capabilities in sales and not replace them. The combination of human insight and AI’s power will position B2B companies at the forefront of this technological revolution, resulting in growth, operational improvements, and increased revenue.

