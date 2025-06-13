Many in-house developers are ready to quit over inadequate tech

Half of developers thought about quitting due to poor tech stacks this year

A tech stack is more than productivity – it defines many developers

Storyblok CTO calls for full modernization roadmap

The majority (58%) of developers are considering quitting due to poor and legacy tech stacks that reduce their efficiency and productivity, new research has claimed.

86% of the 200 developers surveyed by CMS firm Storyblok say they're embarrassed by their current tech stack, with nearly half (47.5%) considering quitting in the past year as a result of their tech stack, and nearly one in three (31%) considering doing so in the past month alone.

Developers' biggest frustration is having to maintain legacy systems and fix bugs on them (27.5%), while many are also fed up of having to deal with non-technical stakeholders (21.5%). In third place, 14% raised a lack of clear requirements and shifting priorities distracting them from a clear end goal.

Developers aren't happy with in-house tech

Besides the tech dissatisfaction, the developers highlighted how the tech stack they're working with affects their personal image.

Three-quarters (74%) of the survey's respondents claimed that their tech stack significantly influences their professional identity, with one in five (19.5%) going as far as saying it defines them. On the flip side, only 2.5% say it doesn't matter, highlighting the importance of adequate tools and solutions.

In terms of their current tech stacks, half (51%) of developers are frustrated with a lack of key functionality and maintenance difficulty (47%), while many noted an incompatibility with newer technologies and innovations like AI (31%).

"The message to businesses is clear - outdated tech stacks are making your developers unhappy to the point of quitting," noted Storyblok CTO Alexander Feiglstorfer.

With only 4% of respondents believing their current CMS fits their needs, and two in three (67.5%) stating that it holds them back, a better developer experience (29.5%), modern tech stack integration (23.5%), performance and scalability (17.5%) and AI integration (12.5%) are among the most desired improvements.

Feiglstorfer added that pay rises are just a temporary fix to pacify developers, and that companies should commit to a "modernization roadmap" to improve developer satisfaction and retention.