Dull office design is now a reason to resign, not just a minor complaint

Mental health issues are being linked to poor visual and ergonomic workspace conditions

Remote work offers freedom, but bad tech setups kill creativity and focus fast

The modern workplace is undergoing a silent crisis which isn’t solely about productivity, but also the mental well-being of employees, new research has warned - and it could be due to boring office design.

The latest Art of Productivity report from Kinly has found uninspiring and dull workplaces are not just hurting morale, but also making employees question their long-term futures with employers.

Among UK workers aged 24 to 35, nearly half (46%) said they would consider leaving their jobs due to unattractive or poorly designed office spaces - and more worryingly, 21% said such environments are actively harming their mental health.

Mental health takes a backseat to design flaws

This growing concern is prompting a new wave of collaboration between AV and HR departments, the report found, with over two-thirds (69%) of AV teams now working closely with HR to support employee well-being through the smarter use of technology.

Over half of businesses surveyed already use digital signage and visual tools to improve the day-to-day office experience, showing a shift in how workplaces are being designed and managed.

Rather than relying on generic perks or policy changes, companies are turning to creative AV-driven design strategies.

Tom Martin, CEO at Kinly, noted, “office design is no longer just an aesthetic choice, it’s a strategic one,” stressing modern office environments should empower and inspire.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The office has become a second-choice experience for many employees, but implementing technology creatively can and will make a difference,” he said.

This view is shared by visual artist Ben Sheppee, who warns that remote work, while flexible, can stifle creativity if not properly supported.

“It’s vital that businesses provide the technology to help ideas flow freely, no matter where their teams are.”

These solutions are not just about visual appeal; they focus on inclusivity, with 31% of enterprises actively using AV to support neurodiverse staff.

Sensory-friendly features and accessibility-focused tools are becoming part of the broader toolkit for creating healthier workspaces.

Also, 71% of AV professionals believe these technologies play an essential role in maintaining a sense of community across hybrid work environments.

That said, digital displays and emotion-sensitive design may offer novelty, but their long-term impact remains uncertain.

Some people argue that no amount of immersive AV can substitute for ergonomic essentials such as standing desks.

Many believe workspace tools like one of the best office chairs or best office desks are fundamentals that directly affect comfort or focus, and these should be the priority.