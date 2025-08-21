Salesforce's news Agentforce for public sector launch means you could soon be talking tax, benefits and more with an AI agent

Agentforce for Public Sector has already achieved FedRAMP High authorization

It is hosted on AWS infrastructure for maximum security compliance

AI agents get to work to boost human workers’ efficiency

Salesforce has introduced Agentforce for Public Sector, a new platform powered by agentic AI specially designed to assist in government agencies.

The branch of Agentforce promises to inject AI agents into government workflows where it matters the most, such as handling repetitive tasks, by improving responsiveness, efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

It has also already received FedRAMP High authorization to guarantee security standard compliance, so may be a common sight in US Government services soon.

Salesforce's government-approved Agentforce platform

Salesforce noted the “staffing shortages and rising public expectations” faced by government agencies as a key attraction for Agenforce for Public Sector.

The company's recent Global AI Readiness Index claimed 90% of global constituents are open to engaging with AI‑powered government services, but concerns around privacy and security have slowed adoption within the sector. This FedRAMP approved platform hopes to change that.

The City of Kyle, Texas has already started using the platform. “It’s like having every aspect of town hall instantly accessible 24/7, whether you’re a city employee or a resident seeking help,” Assistant City Manager Jesse Elizondo said.

Among the first features to launch are three key systems – Compliance Management, Complaint Management and Recruitment Management. They use agents for summarizing and analyzing constituent complaints and detecting complaint trends, assisting compliance officers with violations and fee calculations, and screening job applications to match candidates with relevant agencies.

Job recommendation, benefit application and complaint filing bots will also become available from October 2025.

In a bid to provide clarity to government agencies, Salesforce stressed that Agentforce for Public Sector runs on AWS infrastructure, which is built to meet stringent security requirements for high-sensitivity organizations globally.

“With AI agents working alongside dedicated government workers and providing 24/7 support for constituents – helping with everything from routine inquiries to complex, time consuming tasks – Agentforce will power a more responsive, agile, and effective government,” Salesforce EVP and GM of Public Sector Nasi Jazayeri explained.