Salesforce Agentforce 360 looks to take your company data to the next level
Agentforce 360 is here
- Salesforce reveals Agentforce 360 platform at Dreamforce 2025
- New addition will help customers adopt the "Agentic Enterprise"
- Looks to work in tandem with the rest of the Salesforce 360 stack
Salesforce has announced Agentforce 360, a new platform designed to help businesses adopt the "Agentic Enterprise".
Covering everything from sales leads to IT tickets, Agentforce 360 uses new levels of AI to improve efficiency and the overall customer experience using the latest agentic technology.
"We've gone faster with Agentforce than we've gone with any of our other technology," said Marc Benioff, Salesforce CEO and founder, announcing the launch at the company's Dreamforce 2025 event in San Francisco - a year since the initial release of Agentforce as a product.
Agentforce 360 arrives
The Agentforce 360 Platform is the latest release of Agentforce, designed for building, controlling, and deploying enterprise AI agents at scale. It aims to provide controlled, contextual, and consistent experiences for customer and employee interactions, accelerating the path from AI prototypes to production-scale agents.
It will provide an easier way for companies to build agents and rapidly deploy them across their workforce using a conversational interface, hopefully allowing users to build exactly the services they require.
Working alongside Salesforce's other platforms - Data 360, Customers 360 and Slack, Salesforce hopes the launch will help customers lower costs and become more productive, as it also integrates with a host of third-party tools.
"This is the next revolution...we've gone through predictive AI, and we're now entering this new agentic AI revolution," Benioff added.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
You might also like
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.