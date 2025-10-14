Salesforce Agentforce 360 looks to take your company data to the next level

Salesforce reveals Agentforce 360 platform at Dreamforce 2025

New addition will help customers adopt the "Agentic Enterprise"

Looks to work in tandem with the rest of the Salesforce 360 stack

Salesforce has announced Agentforce 360, a new platform designed to help businesses adopt the "Agentic Enterprise".

Covering everything from sales leads to IT tickets, Agentforce 360 uses new levels of AI to improve efficiency and the overall customer experience using the latest agentic technology.

"We've gone faster with Agentforce than we've gone with any of our other technology," said Marc Benioff, Salesforce CEO and founder, announcing the launch at the company's Dreamforce 2025 event in San Francisco - a year since the initial release of Agentforce as a product.

Agentforce 360 arrives

The Agentforce 360 Platform is the latest release of Agentforce, designed for building, controlling, and deploying enterprise AI agents at scale. It aims to provide controlled, contextual, and consistent experiences for customer and employee interactions, accelerating the path from AI prototypes to production-scale agents.

It will provide an easier way for companies to build agents and rapidly deploy them across their workforce using a conversational interface, hopefully allowing users to build exactly the services they require.

Working alongside Salesforce's other platforms - Data 360, Customers 360 and Slack, Salesforce hopes the launch will help customers lower costs and become more productive, as it also integrates with a host of third-party tools.

"This is the next revolution...we've gone through predictive AI, and we're now entering this new agentic AI revolution," Benioff added.

