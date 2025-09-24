Salesforce, Snowflake and other tech giants team up to solve one of the biggest business data problems today
Open Semantic Interchange looks to change things for the better
- Snowflake and Salesforce launch the Open Semantic Interchange
- Salesforce likens the initiative to the Rosetta Stone of business data
- AI agents will use more enterprise software than humans by 2030
In recognition of the rise of agentic AI and the shift away from traditional dashboards and reports, Salesforce and Snowflake have teamed up with BlackRock, dbt Labs and RelationalAI to change things for the better when it comes to collaboration.
Together, the group is launching Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), which Snowflake describes as a vendor-neutral framework that allows different platforms to talk to one another in the same language.
The launch of OSI comes as companies struggle with vendor lock-ins, which create silos and limit the potential of AI tools.
The Open Semantic Interchange tackles vendor lock-in
“With the Open Semantic Interchange initiative, we are proud to be leading the charge alongside our partners to solve a foundational challenge for AI – the lack of a common semantic standard,” Snowflake EVP of Product Christian Kleinerman commented.
The initiative’s key goals are to improve interoperability, reduce complexity and boost AI adoption “by standardizing how semantics are defined and exchanged.”
It’s also a futureproofing initiative in more ways than one – Salesforce cited Accenture research predicting AI agents will be the primary users of enterprise software by 2030, ahead of humans.
“These new intelligent workers are only as effective as the data they can access and understand,” Tableau Chief Product Officer Southard Jones explained.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
To support bi-directional metadata exchange, the OSI standardizes data metrics, dimensions, hierarchies and relationships.
Snowflake highlighted the five core principles of OSI: standardization (common language and structure); interoperability (easy exchange between tools); extensibility (adaptable to evolving needs); open source (collaborative development); and domain-specific models (to combine data from various sources).
Jones likened the Open Semantic Interchange to the Rosetta Stone for business data: “By co-leading the Open Semantic Interchange with Snowflake and our partners, we’re building the foundation every AI agent and BI application needs: a common semantic framework that preserves meaning across platforms.”
You might also like
- These are the best data visualization tools
- Here’s our roundup of the best cloud hosting providers
- The next big thing in AI is agents, but is your data ready?
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.