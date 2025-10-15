“This is what AI was meant to be” - Slack reveals major AI boost for Slackbot to supercharge your work

Slack unveils range of updated tools and services at Dreamforce 2025

Rebuilt Slackbot is at the center, with conversational inputs and more

New Salesforce integrations will make it easier to find all the information you need in one location

Slack has revealed a host of new innovations as it bids to become "the agentic operating system" and the home of all your business AI agents.

The online collaboration tool wants to help enterprises integrate AI agents and CRM data to enhance productivity and accelerate business growth - with a completely rebuilt and souped-up Slackbot at the center, giving users unparalleled access to their data.

This will also give users the ability to communicate in conversational tones with Slack, making it easier to get the information or services you need.

"A full reimagine"

"Slack is already an agentic operating system - think about it, it's where your people work," Slack CEO Denise Dresser said in her keynote at Dreamforce 2025.

"This is not a big grandiose vision I'm unveiling - this is a reality," she added, "this is not just about getting work done...this is about a full reimagine."

The new era of Slack looks to be an interface for all your interactions with Salesforce, with new, purpose-built experiences for Agentforce Sales, IT and HR Service, and Tableau.

But it's Slackbot which takes center stage, aiming to be what the company says is your "personalized AI companion", able to look at all the vital context in your business data to give richer and more helpful answers.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Along with other Salesforce platforms, Slackbot can connect to a range of third-party tools, including the likes of Google Drive, Asana and even Microsoft Teams.

When a user opens Slack, they will now be given a list of daily priorities and status reports, but Slackbot can also create a project plan from a canvas or a meeting transcript, find information when you only remember a few details, and help you prepare for meetings like never before.

Also speaking at Dreamforce 2025, Peter Doolan, EVP and chief customer officer at Slack, declared, "we want to make things as simple and pleasant and productive as possible," Doolan notes, outlining its aim to "give every employee AI superpowers".

“Imagine the power of Slackbot across your companies: it gives you the power of context and AI in the flow of work," he added, "This is what AI was meant to be."