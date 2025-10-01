Cisco goes all-in on agents - and it could mean big changes in your workplace

Cisco announces new task and notetaker agents, and many more

Businesses can also employ a new AI receptionist

RoomOS 26 adds even more AI features

Cisco is adding AI agents into its Webex platform to take care of automating tasks, summarizing meetings and handling workflows in a bid to keep up with industry giants like Zoom (which recently reinvented itself as an AI-powered productivity ecosystem, not the video conferencing platform we got to know during the pandemic).

The company revealed the new tools at its WebexOne 2025 conference, calling the changes ‘Connected Intelligence’ and stressing humans and AI agents must work together for maximum productivity.

Chief Product Officer Jeetu Patel made big claims, stating 'Connected Intelligence' will “fundamentally improve how people connect with each other, how they interact with AI, and how AI agents themselves collaborate.”

Cisco adds new AI agents to Webex

Among the new agentic technologies are the task agent (generating meeting action items), notetaker agent (transcribing and summarizing meetings), polling agent (gaining participant input) and meeting scheduler (proposing schedules based on availability).

Cisco also added a new AI receptionist, which it described as an “always-on virtual receptionist” capable of responding to customer questions, scheduling and transferring calls.

General availability for the new agentic tools is set for Q4 2025 and Q1 2026, with Cisco also working on integrations with Amazon Q Index, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Salesforce and Jira to improve the value of its tools for more customers.

The company is also making improvements to its RoomOS 26 operating system, allowing Cisco Collaboration Devices not only to access some of the new agents, but also to launch audio zones which use the AI-powered Ceiling Mic Pro to only pick up sound within predefined boundaries.

Cisco has also worked with Nvidia to create digital twins of users’ meeting rooms so that IT teams can optimized configurations. These new RoomOS 26 features will be generally available before the end of 2025.