Microsoft is working on a "new class” of AI agents that could change everything in your workforce

Microsoft is expected to debut "Agentic Users" in November 2025

These AI bots could have their own email addresses and Teams accounts

The agents are even described as having their “own identity” - but how will they work?

Microsoft has revealed some early details of a “new class of AI” agents which it sees being able to enhance existing workforces by taking over some of the most repetitive administrative tasks.

The upcoming “Agentic Users” will be just that – users – with their “own identity” and “dedicated access to organizational systems and applications.”

Microsoft also promises Agentic Users will be able to “collaborate with humans and other agents,” diversifying the workforce beyond just humans.

Microsoft teases Agentic Users

Tracked on the Microsoft 365 roadmap under the title “Microsoft Teams: Discovery and creation of Agentic Users from Teams and M365 Agent Store,” the in-development update alludes to a November 2025 rollout.

“These agents can attend meetings, edit documents, communicate via email and chat, and perform tasks autonomously,” Redmond added.

Maybe, then, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff’s recently-declared vision for the future has legs after all - having said today’s CEOs will be the last to only manage humans – all future generations will also be tasked with managing AI agents as part of their workforce.

Microsoft licensing specialist Rich Gibbons suggests these Agentic Users could have their own identity within organization directories via Entra ID or Azure ID – even their own email addresses and Teams accounts.

Gibbons also notes that separate Agent 365 licenses could be required, though it’s unclear how these will coexist with Copilot credit usage. Maybe Copilot will be distinguished as a human aid, while Agentic Users become their own whole separate category.

With Microsoft Ignite just around the corner on November 18-21 2025, it’s possible that Agentic Users could launch then, but for now, we’re left only imagining how this new type of hybrid workplace could look.

