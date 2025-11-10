Microsoft is working on a "new class” of AI agents that could change everything in your workforce
Microsoft wants humans to work closer with AI colleagues
- Microsoft is expected to debut "Agentic Users" in November 2025
- These AI bots could have their own email addresses and Teams accounts
- The agents are even described as having their “own identity” - but how will they work?
Microsoft has revealed some early details of a “new class of AI” agents which it sees being able to enhance existing workforces by taking over some of the most repetitive administrative tasks.
The upcoming “Agentic Users” will be just that – users – with their “own identity” and “dedicated access to organizational systems and applications.”
Microsoft also promises Agentic Users will be able to “collaborate with humans and other agents,” diversifying the workforce beyond just humans.
Microsoft teases Agentic Users
Tracked on the Microsoft 365 roadmap under the title “Microsoft Teams: Discovery and creation of Agentic Users from Teams and M365 Agent Store,” the in-development update alludes to a November 2025 rollout.
“These agents can attend meetings, edit documents, communicate via email and chat, and perform tasks autonomously,” Redmond added.
Maybe, then, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff’s recently-declared vision for the future has legs after all - having said today’s CEOs will be the last to only manage humans – all future generations will also be tasked with managing AI agents as part of their workforce.
Microsoft licensing specialist Rich Gibbons suggests these Agentic Users could have their own identity within organization directories via Entra ID or Azure ID – even their own email addresses and Teams accounts.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Gibbons also notes that separate Agent 365 licenses could be required, though it’s unclear how these will coexist with Copilot credit usage. Maybe Copilot will be distinguished as a human aid, while Agentic Users become their own whole separate category.
With Microsoft Ignite just around the corner on November 18-21 2025, it’s possible that Agentic Users could launch then, but for now, we’re left only imagining how this new type of hybrid workplace could look.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.