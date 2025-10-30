AI in the workforce: embracing a new kind of teammate

As artificial intelligence rapidly advances, it’s becoming more than just a tool—it’s emerging as a new kind of participant in the workforce. We’re not simply automating tasks or streamlining operations; we’re welcoming a fundamentally different kind of entity into our systems of labor, decision-making, and trust.

Throughout generations of human labor, we’ve developed ways to understand and manage the risks, needs, and frameworks required to build trust.

These include background checks, contracts, physical boundaries, social norms, and countless mechanisms to assess integrity, intent, and capability. Yet even with these systems, trust in humans is never absolute.

Sam Curry Social Links Navigation Chief Information Security Officer at Zscaler.

Now, a new type of “worker” is entering the scene: silicon-based rather than carbon-based. By deploying agentic AI, organizations are fundamentally transforming the workplace by introducing systems that can act with autonomy, initiative, and goal-driven behavior.

These aren’t just static algorithms—they’re increasingly autonomous agents capable of making decisions, interacting with systems, and sometimes acting on our behalf.

But with progress comes risk—how can organizations embrace these new types of workers in a way that doesn’t expand their threat surface and can be trusted to utilize private data without fear of misuse or legal ramifications?

From agents to AIgents: a new class of digital workers

Unlike traditional automation, which simply follows pre-set instructions, agentic AI systems are capable of making decisions, adapting to changing situations, and carrying out tasks on behalf of employees or entire teams.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This allows organizations to delegate complex, context-sensitive activities—such as interpreting data, prioritizing workloads, and negotiating between competing demands—without constant human oversight.

In practical terms, organizations are leveraging agentic AI to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and support decision-making.

For example, these digital teammates can automate the management of schedules, monitor and optimize workflows, or even handle customer service interactions with a degree of personalization and initiative previously unattainable.

As these AI “agents” become more integrated, they are also beginning to take on roles in risk management, compliance monitoring, and the coordination of cross-functional projects, all while maintaining auditable records of their actions to ensure accountability and trust within the workplace.

As agentic AI grows more capable, we must ask: who do these “AIgents” represent? Are they authorized? Can their actions be traced to a responsible party? While cybersecurity offers tools like authentication, authorization, and auditing, we now need identity systems tailored to AIgents.

This requires moving beyond the basic use of API keys and user accounts. Instead, organizations must establish persistent and unique identities for AIgents, ensuring these identities are comprehensive and robust.

Such identities should be enriched with detailed attributes, including clear records of the origins of their training data, explicit definitions of their permissions and operational domains, documented declarations of their intended purposes, and markers that establish human or organizational accountability for their actions.

By embedding these qualities into their identity systems, organizations can create a foundation of trust and traceability for AIgents operating within the workforce.

Over time, AIgents could develop reputations—just like people. Imagine systems where trust scores are earned through transparency, fairness, and alignment with human goals, validated by both humans and other AIgents.

Motivating AI & legal frontiers

Bringing AI into the workforce isn’t just about setting rules—it also means creating ways to motivate these systems. Humans are inspired by money, recognition, purpose, and belonging. Similarly, AI systems can have structures that guide them toward working well with people.

Organizations might offer AI unique rewards, like access to robots, special digital tokens, or extra computing power for good performance. AI could also earn privileges, such as using advanced models or special datasets, based on how reliably they work.

Building a reputation system for AI—where trustworthy and helpful systems gain more say in decisions—can encourage positive behavior.

Giving AI a range of “needs” helps ensure it works with humans rather than just for us. Aligning AI’s incentives with human values makes collaboration stronger.

On the legal side, there are new questions about AI’s role. Just as companies are given certain rights and responsibilities, we may need similar rules for highly autonomous AI. Even though AI isn’t conscious, the real challenge is building systems where AI can contribute in meaningful, transparent, and safe ways alongside people.

The future is inclusive—and synthetic

Bringing AI into the workforce isn’t about replacing humans—it’s about expanding possibilities. Done thoughtfully, this isn’t a zero-sum game. By designing systems of trust, identity, motivation, and even virtual economies for AI, we can integrate these new colleagues in ways that are economically sound, ethically responsible, and socially inclusive.

By fostering such collaboration, we not only enhance productivity and innovation but also address emerging legal and ethical challenges, ensuring that AI remains a trusted and constructive force within our workplaces.

Ultimately, the future of work is not a contest between humans and machines, but a partnership built on mutual benefit. As we continue to shape the integration of agentic AI systems, the emphasis must remain on inclusivity, accountability, and the shared pursuit of progress—paving the way for a more dynamic and resilient workforce.

We've featured the best AI chatbot for business.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro