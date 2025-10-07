Evernote unveils its biggest update yet- and unsurprisingly there's AI involved

Evernote introduces AI Assistant, Semantic Search, and AI-powered meeting notes

AI features enable natural language search, note automation, and in-app web browsing

Update includes new branding, UI overhaul, and over 200 product improvements since early 2024

Popular organizational and note-taking app Evernote has unveiled its first major upgrade in five years, in which (as is customary these days) Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) takes center stage.

The release of v11 includes several new features, including the AI Assistant, Semantic Search, and AI-powered meeting notes.

While these features will most definitely be the talk of the town, Evernote’s v11 also introduced a refreshed brand identity, including an updated logo and modernized visual communication language.

Since early 2024, the company has built and deployed more than 200 product changes.

A complete brand overhaul

"The upcoming v11 release is a reflection of years of foundational work at Evernote under Bending Spoons, including huge investments to improve reliability and performance, over 200 new features and improvements, an updated and modern user interface, and fixes for hundreds of bugs", says Federico Simionato, Product Lead at Evernote.

AI Assistant is developed with OpenAI and works as a conversational companion that allows users to search and retrieve content, modify or generate content like summaries and action items, and execute actions across the account, such as generating text in notes or moving notes.

Furthermore, the AI Assistant can search the web without leaving the Evernote environment.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Semantic Search, as the name suggests, allows users to search for content using natural language instead of keywords.

It can return information like "London Trip" and "Edinburgh Trip" when searching for "UK vacations" and identify key details from notes, such as flight confirmation numbers. This feature was developed in-house and was one of the most requested improvements.

Finally, AI-powered meeting notes are an upgrade to the existing audio recording and transcription features, which now support in-person and online meeting capture.

It automatically generates accurate summaries and transcripts with speaker recognition directly within Evernote, using audio input from the computer's microphone. This feature is an evolution of Evernote's AI Transcribe feature, first introduced in mid-2024.

"In aggregate, these changes, plus new AI features and an ever-growing list of improvements, stand to make Evernote v11 the most powerful and robust version of Evernote ever," adds Simionato.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.