I have tried over 50 writing apps, and these are my favorites

With so many writing apps available, finding the right one can be a truly overwhelming experience. Over the years, I’ve tested numerous writing tools, each promising to offer something unique that would cater to my needs.

Some of these tools have been excellent for drafting my thoughts into coherent narratives - but in contrast, others have played a crucial role in editing, helping me meticulously refine my words, and a few standouts made collaboration with fellow writers seamless, allowing us to share ideas and feedback effortlessly.

After countless hours of writing, revising, and exploring these various platforms, I can confidently share the apps that have significantly impacted my writing journey, ones that truly stood out among the rest and became essential companions in my creative process.

Scrivener – best for long-form writing

Scrivener continues to be the gold standard for novelists and researchers.

Its organizational tools - like the corkboard and binder - assist in managing complex projects. While it has a learning curve, it transforms how you approach writing once mastered.

Scrivener is an outstanding choice for long-form writing, offering powerful organizational tools, research capabilities, and flexible export options.

However, it presents a steep learning curve, lacks real-time collaboration, and is relatively expensive compared to other alternatives.

This long-running app is available for macOS, Windows, and iOS.

Ulysses – best for focused writing

If you're a Mac user, Ulysses is a dream. Its clean interface removes distractions, and its Markdown-based system makes formatting effortless.

The seamless integration with publishing platforms like WordPress is a significant advantage.

Ulysses excels with its minimalist interface that encourages distraction-free writing, straightforward Markdown formatting, and seamless WordPress integration.

However, it's exclusive to Mac users, operates on a subscription model, and lacks the robust organizational tools that Scrivener provides.

This “ultimate” write app is available for Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

Notion – best for collaborative writing

Notion is more than just a writing app - it's a powerhouse for note-taking, organizing, and collaborating.

Whether you're writing alone or with a team, its real-time editing and database features keep everything streamlined.

Notion is an incredibly versatile app for collaborative writing, thanks to its organizational features and robust database system.

However, it can feel overwhelming for new users, is not optimized for focused writing, and sometimes struggles with performance when handling large documents.

You can find Notion across multiple platforms, including Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android.

Obsidian – best for knowledge management

Obsidian is ideal for those who rely on interconnected notes. If you enjoy creating a "second brain" for your ideas, this app's backlinking features make organizing information intuitive.

Obsidian excels for those who appreciate interconnected note-taking, local-first storage for privacy, and plugin support for customization.

However, it does not provide built-in cloud sync without third-party solutions, has a learning curve, and is less suitable for structured long-form writing.

This writing tool is exclusive to Mac.

iA Writer – best for minimalists

If you crave simplicity, iA Writer is ideal. Its distraction-free interface and focused mode make writing effortless. Plus, its clean typography ensures readability.

iA Writer is renowned for its clean, distraction-free environment, simple Markdown formatting, and affordable one-time purchase.

However, its downsides include a lack of advanced organizational tools, limited export options, and the absence of real-time collaboration features.

You can find iA Writer across various platforms, including Windows, Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

Evernote – best for capturing ideas

Evernote excels at gathering research, organizing notes, and brainstorming ideas. Its robust search functionality simplifies locating past content, which is invaluable for writers managing multiple projects.

Thanks to its powerful search capability, Evernote stands out in collecting research, organizing notes, and syncing across devices.

However, drawbacks include limitations on the free version, potential performance slowdowns with large databases, and a primary focus on note-taking rather than structured long-form writing.

One of the oldest note-taking apps on the market, Evernote is available on Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android. There are also web clipper extensions.

Google Docs – best for collaboration

Google Docs is unmatched for real-time collaboration. Whether you're co-writing or receiving feedback, its live editing and commenting system enhances teamwork.

Google Docs is the preferred choice for real-time collaboration, cloud-based accessibility, and seamless integration with other Google products.

However, it has formatting limitations for complex documents, depends on an internet connection for full functionality, and offers fewer organizational tools than some alternatives.

You can use Google Docs through the web and via apps.

Bear – best for Apple users

Bear is a beautifully designed app for Apple users. With Markdown support and elegant themes, it is perfect for journaling, blogging, and quick writing.

Bear is beautifully designed with elegant typography, Markdown support, and excellent integration within the Apple ecosystem.

Unfortunately, it is only available for Mac and iOS users, lacks advanced organization for long-form writing, and does not include collaboration features.

While each of these apps excels in different areas, the best writing tool depends on your personal workflow.

Whether you need a distraction-free environment, an organizational powerhouse, or seamless collaboration, there's an app that fits your needs.