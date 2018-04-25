The best laptop for writers: the 10 best laptops for authors and journalists

If you're a writer, or you're in a job where writing is a big part of your day-to-day life, and are looking for the best laptop to suit your needs, then you've come to the right place.

We've gathered together the very best laptops for writers, taking into consideration the specific needs that writers and journalists need when looking for a laptop. That includes a comfortable keyboard that can be used for hours on end, a clear, easy to read, screen, long battery life and a slim and compact design that allows you to take your laptop with you where ever you go.

Because you'll be mainly using your laptop for word processing and research, it means you don't need the most cutting edge components. This can help keep the price of your laptop down. Also, even if you're not a full time writer, author or journalist, it doesn't means you're not writing a lot for your job. Emails, reports and presentations all require a laptop that is comfortable to write on.

What's more, our funky price comparison tools will show you where you can buy each one for the absolute cheapest price, so you won't have to trawl through the web comparing prices. If you want to see a more comprehensive list of prices and retailers, simply click the 'view all prices' link on each widget!

The best laptops for writers:

1. Lenovo ThinkPad E470

An excellent laptop if you're looking for a great keyboard

CPU: 2.7GHz Intel Core i7-7500U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels | Storage: 256GB SSD

Outstanding value for money

Discrete graphics card

No high capacity battery option

No Displayport

Lenovo took an existing form factor and refined it to deliver the new 2016-2017 ThinkPad E470. Powered by the 7th generation Intel Core processors, this particular SKU has a 14-inch FHD anti-glare display, powered by a discrete Nvidia Geforce 940MX 2GB GPU. While a discrete graphics card may be a bit overkill for writers, it means you've got a fast performing machine that can also handle the odd game when you need a break.

Equipped with a spill resistant keyboard, a TrackPoint and a 3+2 buttons click pad, the E470 has more than enough ports and expansion capabilities to keep the average user happy. Shame that it doesn't do DisplayPort, so no 4K output.

2. Asus Zenbook UX310UA

A brilliant all-rounder laptop that punches above its weight

CPU: Intel Core i3 – i5 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch up to QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800) | Storage: 256GB SSD

Wonderful aluminium body

Fast wake-up and use

Fantastic value for money

Average battery life

If you're looking for a sleek machine that's powerful and easy to carry around, then you'll love the Asus Zenbook UX310UA. As an 'ultrabook', this is a device that combines style with top-of-the-range components. For writers looking for a laptop, this means you get a brilliantly-performing machine that you won't need to upgrade for years, and thanks to its slim design it's easy to take with you if you do a lot of writing while travelling. The keyboard is a decent size which makes writing on it a pleasure. Like most laptops of this kind, it comes in various specifications so the cheaper versions have Intel Core i3 CPUs and full HD screens while the most expensive options come with a super high res display and Intel Core i5. Whichever one you go for, though, you're getting a fantastic laptop.

Read the full review: Asus Zenbook UX310UA

3. Asus Chromebook Flip

A premium but affordable Chromebook

CPU: Intel Pentium 4405Y – Intel Core m3-6Y30 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.5-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare | Storage: 32GB – 64GB eMMC

Gorgeous screen

Elegant tablet mode

Tactile keyboard

Average speakers

A Chromebook doesn't run Windows, Android or Apple's Mac OS. Instead it's powered by Google's Chrome OS - a super lightweight operating system based on the Chrome web browser. It's a great way to save money on a laptop, and if you're buying a laptop to use primarily for writing, it's a great choice, as Google Docs can be used as a word processor, and you of course also have the Chrome browser for research. The Chromebook Flip is the best Chromebook out there at the moment, offering truly premium build quality, a fabulous touchscreen and keyboard and excellent performance. All while offering great value for money too.

Read the full review: Asus Chromebook Flip C302

See more like this: The best Chromebooks 2017

4. Lenovo Yoga Book

A wonderfully versatile and cheap 2-in-1 laptop

CPU: Intel Atom x5-Z8550 | Graphics: Intel Atom | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 10.1-inch full HD IPS touchscreen | Storage: 64GB SSD, up to 128GB microSD

Extremely thin + light

Excellent display

It's cheap!

Intel Atom is underpowered

If you're after a cheap laptop for writing that offers something a bit special, look no further than the Lenovo Yoga Book 2017. As with all Yoga devices, the screen folds flat so you can use it either as a tablet or a laptop. To add more versatility, Lenovo has now added the option to buy it with either Windows 10 or Android 6.0 onboard - which one you choose will depend how you're more likely to use the device. The screen on this thing defies the cheap asking price and the keyboard and capacitive touch-keyboard are both fantastic too. The built-in Wacom digitizer stylus allows you to hand-write notes on the touchscreen, and then save them to the web - or convert it into text - which makes it the perfect device for quickly writing down notes when inspiration strikes.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga Book

See more like this: The best 2-in-1 laptops 2017

5. Microsoft Surface Pro 4

Microsoft's Windows tablet is a brilliant 2-in-1 option

CPU: Intel Core m3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 – Iris Plus Graphics 640 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 12.3-inch, 2,736 x 1,824 PixelSense display | Storage: 128GB – 1TB SSD | Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi; Bluetooth 4.1 | Camera: 8MP rear-facing, 5MP front-facing

Brilliant screen

Excellent performance

Good battery life

Keyboard sold separately

The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 is 2017's best laptop for you if you're looking for the perfect cross between a nimble Windows tablet and a fully functional laptop. The base version of the Surface Pro 4 is just a tablet - you get the main unit itself with kickstand but if you want the Surface Pen or the fantastic Type Cover keyboard you'll need to pay extra for a bundle or buy it separately. Again, this is a great laptop for writers who can use a stylus to jot down their notes to later turn into editable text. If you are buying the Surface Pro 4 as a device to use as a writer, then we strongly recommend buying the Type Cover keyboard, which adds a comfortable to use keyboard that also doubles as a protective cover for the screen.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Pro 4

See more like this: The best 2-in-1 laptops 2017

6. HP 255 G5

A reliable workhorse that won't break the bank

CPU: AMD A6-7310 | Graphics: AMD Radeon R4 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, 1366 x 768 pixels | Storage: 1TB HDD

3 year Next business day onsite warranty

Very affordable price

Low resolution

Bloatware

The 255 G5 is HP's entry-level business laptop and is a solid candidate should you be looking for a straightforward, reliable, workhorse at a bargain price. It's a great laptop for writers, as it has solid (if unspectacular) specifications, while keeping the price at a reasonable level. If you want a similar laptop with an Intel processor, rather than AMD, then the HP 250 G5 is worth looking into. There are various configurations of both the HP 255 G5 and the HP 250 G5, so it's worth shopping around and finding one with the right components for your needs.

7. Apple Macbook Pro with touchbar

The best Macbook Pro ever, now with touchbar

CPU: Dual-core Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 – 650 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, (2,560 x 1,600) IPS | Storage: 256GB – 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD

The best Macbook Pro ever

Super fast performance

Expensive

Disappointing battery life

If you're after the latest and greatest laptop from Apple, welcome to the 13-inch Macbook Pro with touchbar. It's the best laptop Apple has ever made, and builds new features into the classic design. Of course the headline feature is the touchbar - it's a thin OLED display at the top of the keyboard which can be used for any number of things, whether that be auto-suggesting words as you type or offering Touch ID so you can log in with just your fingerprint. This makes it an excellent laptop for writers, and if you love Apple's way of doing things, then you'll love the Macbook Pro with touchbar. The reason why it isn't higher in our list of best laptops for writers is the price: this is an incredibly expensive laptop, and if you're just using it for writing, then there are plenty of much cheaper alternatives. However, if you're an Apple fan that wants a machine for performing more complex tasks, as well as writing, then there really is no other choice.

Read the full review: Apple Macbook with touchbar (2017)

See more like this: The best Macs and Macbooks 2017

8. Acer Switch 3

A great Surface Pro competitor at half the price

CPU: 1.10GHz Intel Pentium Quad Core N4200 - Intel Core i3 7100U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 505 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.2-inch, 1920 x 1200 IPS LCD touchscreen | Storage: 64GB - 128GB eMMC

Excellent build quality

Great screen

Superb value

Good battery life

If you want the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 but you want to spend a lot less, the Acer Switch 3 2017 is definitely the your best option. It's designed around essentially the same concept as the Surface Pro and it's a less capable thanks to slightly lower power innards, but for most tasks, especially writing, it's a brilliant little machine. What's more, to add further value this 2-in-1 laptop/tablet comes with the keyboard upgrade which means no little extras to pay for. As usual it comes in several different versions, with USB Type-C, 8GB RAM, an IPS display and Intel Core i3 7100U CPU coming with the more expensive option.

Read the full review: Acer Switch 3

See more like this: The best 2-in-1 laptops 2017

9. Acer Chromebook R11

An incredible Chromebook at a crazy cheap price

CPU: Intel Celeron N3150 1.6GHz – Intel Celeron N3160 1.6GHz | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics - Intel HD Graphics 400 | RAM: 2GB - 4GB | Screen: 11.6-inch 1,366 x 768 HD IPS touchscreen | Storage: 32GB

Very versatile

Very cheap

Good battery life

Awkward trackpad

The Acer Chromebook R11 is probably the best cheap laptop around at the moment, and it's a great laptop for wirters. Like the Acer Chromebook Flip higher up this page, this laptop runs Chrome OS so does away with all the overheads that Windows brings. Consequently it's able to run nice and fast on less powerful components, which means a very cheap price! Its touchscreen is decent, though it's only HD, and it will flip to become a tablet too. What's more, it'll run practically all day thanks to its excellent battery life. So if you're looking for a capable but very cheap laptop that you can whip out and begin writing on, then this one is your best bet.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook R11

See more like this: The best Chromebooks 2017

10. HP Spectre X360

A 2-in-1 with a winning keyboard

CPU: Intel Core i5-8250U - i7-8550U | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB LPDDR3 | Screen: Up to 13.3-inch Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Micro-edge touchscreen | Storage: 256GB-2TB NVMe SSD

Includes stylus

Long battery life

Weak hinges

If you’re looking for a laptop that you can fold up and play with when you’re done writing for the day, look no further than the HP Spectre X360. Not only is this one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy today, but thanks to the keyboard’s stiff force curve, you’ll find typing is a breeze for any touch-typist. And, thanks to its long battery life, you’ll be able to write all day on this comfortable keyboard without having to worry about scrambling for your charger.

Read the full review: HP Spectre X360