Best Lenovo ThinkPad laptops in 2024

The best Lenovo ThinkPad laptops offer powerful performance, ergonomic keyboards, and some of the longest battery life you will ever see in a laptop,

With smart designs, rugged durability, and arguably the best keyboards on any laptop, ThinkPads have remained a popular choice for professionals since the IBM days. That the laptops are deployed by military institutions and NASA is proof enough of their reliability. Add in additional enterprise-level security features and that signature red trackpoint in the middle of the keyboard for productive cursor control, and it's not difficult to see why ThinkPads are some of the best business laptops we've ever tested.

But which is best? Our team of reviewers have gone hands-on with hundreds of the best laptops, comparing specs, benchmarking performances, and assessing build quality and design to find the best Lenovo ThinkPad laptops for powering through every task.

The quick list

Load the next products... Best AMD-powered 7. Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 View at Lenovo USA Check Amazon If you’re in the market for battery life and portability and fancy an AMD-powered ThinkPad, the Z13 is, quite frankly, a no-brainer. On a single charge, it contains more juice than the majority of laptops and can easily power your work, multimedia, or casual browsing for more than a couple of days.



Read more

What is the best Lenovo ThinkPad laptop in 2024?

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

Best Lenovo ThinkPad laptop overall

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is undoubtedly the best business laptop of the modern era, thanks to a compact 14-inch screen, solid 32 GB RAM, a whopping 12 hours and 50 minutes battery life, and a super lightweight build of just 2.48 pounds.

While it's marketed as a business laptop, upon trying it first-hand, I found it up-to-mark for other tasks as well, like photo editing, streaming movies, and even some light gaming—although it's nowhere close to what a Legion 5 Pro can give you.

In addition to being on par in battery efficiency (if not better) and lighter than the Apple MacBook Air and Dell XPS 13, it now boasts the latest 13th Generation Intel processor—a slight yet significant improvement from X1 Carbon Gen 10's 12th Generation Intel processor.

The 16:10 ratio is, again, a marginal improvement over traditional 16:9 laptops, while the build quality and the intuitiveness of the touchscreen are in line with what you'd expect from a top-of-the-line ThinkPad.

However, there has been one noteworthy downgrade, too. Lenovo has decided to do away with the much-revered 4K screen of the Gen 10 laptop and now offers a 1,920 x 1,200p display, a 2,240 x 1,400 IPS panel, and an OLED screen with a 2,880 x 1,800 resolution. That said, given that 4K on a 14-inch screen is nothing short of overkill, the change is understandable.

Read our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 review

Best budget Lenovo ThinkPad laptop

(Image credit: Future)

2. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 The affordable ThinkPad Specifications Display: 13.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS CPU: Intel Core i5-10210U Graphics: Intel Integrated RAM: 8GB RAM Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD Weight: 2.80 pounds Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart (13.3-inch) View at Best Buy (13.3-inch) Reasons to buy + Great for those on a budget + Highly portable + Strong build quality Reasons to avoid - Low battery life - Processor needs an overhaul

The ThinkPad X13 is tailor-made for those pinching for pennies, and with a sleek 13.3-inch Full HD screen, 256GB SSD, and a weight of less than 3 pounds, there's plenty on offer as well. Its design screams practicality, thanks to a fingerprint sensor, a 180-degree folding hinge, and a webcam cover.

The good news kept coming as the ThinkPad X13 was able to pass multiple military-grade durability tests to prove its ability to withstand the toughest of conditions, including freezing temperatures, high altitudes, and dust storms. This is in line with other ThinkPads, and it’s good to know that build quality isn’t something Lenovo has compromised to reduce price.

X13's battery life of around 8 hours on moderate usage is acceptable, especially for the price. The best part is that its rapid-charging technology will charge your laptop up to 80% in just an hour—combine this with its super sturdy build, and it's easy to see why it's one of the most travel-friendly laptops out there.

The screen, as I've mentioned, is more than decent, but what makes it even better is the anti-reflective finish, meaning the laptop is going to pull through nicely for multimedia consumption and productivity work.

Best Lenovo ThinkPad laptop for all-round use

(Image credit: Future)

3. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 The best 16-inch do-it-all Lenovo ThinkPad laptop Specifications Display: 14" (3840 x 2400) IPS CPU: Intel Core i7 12th Generation Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4 GB RAM: Up to 64 GB DDR5 Storage: Up to 8TB total Weight: 4.14 pounds Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Newegg Reasons to buy + Best one-stop solution + Great for moderate to high-level gaming + 4K screen with touchscreen also available Reasons to avoid - Not very lightweight - Battery life could have been better

If you want to go all-out on a one-stop solution, there's none better than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5. Whether you're a video editor, an architect, an engineer, or want to go about 3D modeling with a minimum of fuss, its 12th Gen Intel i7 processor in tandem with an above-par GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is going to do the job for you.

The GPU here also makes it a very capable gaming laptop, and you’ll easily be able to run 1080p games on high settings.

The 4K touchscreen is mighty impressive, and although there's no OLED screen option (like in the X1 Carbon Gen 11), you won't be left longing for it, as the 16-inch screen is bound to take your breath away. It's everything you want a potential desktop replacement to be—big, exotic, and practical.

As you'd expect from an out-and-out powerhouse, it's not very lightweight, nor does it lead the way in battery life. That said, at 8 hours and 37 minutes, its battery life is still better than most. For the price, though, it would be fair to expect 10+ hours of battery life.

Best 2-in-1 Lenovo ThinkPad laptop

(Image credit: Future)

4. Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Pure flexibility Specifications Display: 13.3" (1920 x 1200) IPS, Touch CPU: Intel Core i7 11th Gen Graphics: Intel UHD RAM: 16GB Storage: 512GB Weight: 3.17 pounds Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (Black) View at Best Buy Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Converts into a tablet with ease + Rechargeable stylus included in the package + Impressive battery life Reasons to avoid - Type-C ports don't support Thunderbolt 3

The L13 Yoga 2-in-1 laptop is great for working professionals and students who'd like a super portable and compact laptop that doubles up as a tablet with a simple maneuver. Plus, it comes with a rechargeable pen, too, so you can take notes and unleash your creativity on a digital canvas with utmost smoothness.

As with any 2-in-1 laptop, the touchscreen is an important element, and a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS display does not disappoint. Although its Type-C ports don't support Thunderbolt 3, that's passable given that it's a sub-$800 machine.

The 11th Gen i7 processor isn't class-leading, but with 16GB RAM, it's ideal for coders, especially those programming for mobile devices and for long hours (impressive battery life of over 12 hours—with rapid-charging available), as they will be able to swiftly transform it from a laptop to a tablet.

Best mobile workstation Lenovo ThinkPad laptop

(Image credit: Future)

The P16 Gen1 is an incredibly powerful machine, capable of ripping through tests and tasks like Machine Learning, AI, and digital content creation. It comes loaded with 32GB RAM and NVIDIA RTX A1000, which is one of the better graphics cards for mobile workstations.

Besides being one of the top choices for photo editing and video editing, thanks to class-leading raw power under its hood, the P16 sets itself apart from other ThinkPads by offering a full-fledged numeric keypad on the right, which, once again, echoes how carefully crafted it is for productivity.

Yes, the pricing is steep, and the battery life is not as good as the other products on my list, but a 4K 16-inch screen sweeps all of that under the carpet, and serious professionals will find it tough not to be blown away by it.

Read our full Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Mobile Workstation review

Best portable Lenovo ThinkPad laptop

(Image credit: Future)

6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano The lightweight choice Our expert review: Specifications Display: 13" 2K (2160 x 1350) CPU: Intel Core i7 11th Gen Graphics: Intel Iris X RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR4x Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Weight: 1.99 pounds Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Newegg Reasons to buy + The most lightweight of all ThinkPads + Excellent battery life + Decent Full HD screen + 16:10 aspect ratio for slightly more real estate Reasons to avoid - Port options are limited when compared to peers

The X1 Nano lives up to its name, and with a weight of less than 2 pounds, it's the lightest ThinkPad ever. Combined with a compact 13-inch screen, a staggering 18 hours and 37 minutes of battery life, and comfortable pricing, it's surely one of the very best productivity laptops for on-the-go usage.

The screen ratio at 16:10 is exactly what you get with an X1 Carbon, only this one will come in a much smaller package. What's more, you will certainly appreciate the 2K display, which easily eclipses peers like the X13 and the L13 Yoga. However, the X13 is much cheaper, so I wouldn't hold the 1080p screen against it.

A slight downside—if I were to be extremely nitpicky—could be its smaller number of ports. However, for its compact design and excellent power under the hood, that's hardly going to be a deal breaker.

Read our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano review

Best AMD Lenovo ThinkPad laptop