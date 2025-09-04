‘We did not chase clicks, we build trust’ - How Hubspot wants to help write the AI marketing playbook

Hubspot has opened its Inbound 2025 conference with the launch of a host of new tools and services to help customers revolutionize their marketing in the age of AI, with 200 new features and an AI playbook the company has dubbed "The Loop".

Integrating AI is crucial, and will be crucial for the foreseeable future, Hubspot predicts. So to give customers a competitive edge, Hubspot has introduced this brand new AI framework which helps organisations build human-AI hybrid teams.

“Buyers used to start with your content on your website. Now, they are everywhere but your website” joked Hubspot CEO Yamini Rangan. “AI overviews [are] providing the answers at the top of every search. 60% of Google searches end up in zero clicks. Zero. That is why organic traffic is down.”

"The traffic apocalypse"

It’s a familiar story with marketing teams across the world. Customer behavior has changed rapidly, leaving teams scrambling to change their tactics and strategies.

"It's so bad that people are calling it the traffic apocalypse,” Rangan warns. “Your content isn't broken, but that link from search to your blog - it's just gone. That's the big shift, and it's going to accelerate from here.“

Of course, AI has changed the game. But this presents opportunities, Ragan argues. Whilst AI has overhauled the SEO landscape and has been devastating for some companies, it has also helped other marketing teams to build deeper relationships with their consumer bases, she says.

“AI is making it much easier to get to know your customers better, and it can map the intent of those customers to the information they need, and that means buyers get content that feels personal, contextual, relevant - content that converts.”

That’s where Hubspot’s new playbook comes in - "The Loop" helps customers engage with their audience in a more meaningful way - but also to build and consolidate their brand image through their communications and marketing.

(Image credit: Hubspot)

In the loop

Within this, "The Loop" can be broken down into four key sections; Express, Tailor, Amplify, and Evolve. AI is revolutionizing the way customers consume information and browse products - so embracing the change is the only way to grow your audience and business.

Users start by expressing their voice, their tone, and their thoughts by creating a style guide and brand guide that the AI can work with. This ensures your marketing materials stand out and offers potential customers more than just the standard paint-by-numbers content.

“Let me give you a personal example. So I use AI every day, every hour, to write board models, strategy updates, and even this keynote” Rangan admits. “The number of em dashes on this thing was just out of control.”

Rangan outlines the style guide she gave her own AI with three prompts; be clear, be curious, and be human. She asks her AI to “write like a real person, no jargon please,”

“I'm not letting AI replace my voice, I'm using it to reach more people” she argues “and that is exactly what our best customers are doing as well.”

Then, AI is used to tailor the marketing materials to the audience, using AI to "craft hyper-targeted messages", mapping their intent to make messages, "feel personal, not just personalized".

From there, The Loop allows users to grow their audiences by diversifying their channels to engage customers where they are. This is the most effective step The Loop brings, Rangan argues.

“[Customers} are where you are. They're scrolling on social, they're listening to podcasts from creators that they trust, and they're reading email newsletters. That thing is cool again.”

But, that means customers are no longer browsing your site to find their answer: “AI overviews made sure of that,” she says. And customers aren’t getting their answers from reddit anymore, or from events - they’re asking AI, and they want one trusted answer.

Rethink your customers

Despite marketing subreddits being a ‘very dark place right now’ Rangan jokes, there’s still plenty of hope. It just requires a serious rethink of your consumer base:

“Your customers are still out there, and you still need search. Because even though your customers are not digging through all of your content, LLMs are reading your refreshed content. That is why great content matters, maybe more than ever. “

This is where the final step comes in - to evolve. This is about using tools to learn faster and act faster. Before AI, marketing campaigns were slow, inflexible, and hard to steer - Rangan recalls, but the playbook helps organizations be more dynamic.

The Loop has a scorecard with a number of metrics to measure your campaign’s success and the overall engagement, ensuring that your content is AEO friendly and visible to a rapidly changing audience.

“When you do all of this, your marketing is going to fly. Now, here's the thing with the entire loop: it never ends. And that's because with AI you don't win by launching, you win by learning.”

The Loop has launched alongside a range of new Breeze agents, with over 15 specialized agents designed for marketing, sales, and service. The companions can analyze CRM data as well as emails, calls, and documents to answer questions and queries.

These are just some examples of the ways in which Hubspot platform is continuing to integrate AI into every part of its journey, with AI tools and assistants available by default to all customers.

“AI will become our co-worker, not just a tool, but an intelligent teammate. It will learn, it will scale, and it will get work done on our behalf, and that means our roles will evolve” Rangan asserts.