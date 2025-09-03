HubSpot Inbound 2025 - all the news and announcements as it happens

Refresh

Smart insights and reports can help customers flag important changes and digest data like never before, giving customers a clear competitive advantage. The new 'project object' within the Smart CRM helps track and manage project data - which is now 'unbundled' and available on it's own.

(Image credit: Future) Next up, we're hearing from Karen Ng, EVP of product. AI is here whether you're ready for it or not, she argues, but Hubspot's new human/AI hybrid management goals can help small businesses get ahead of their marketing goals. To make this vision a reality, Hubspot is also launching their all new Data Hub, as well as updates to the Smart CRM and a host of new Breeze assistants and agents. All of these help Hubspot deliver one-to-one experiences with customers, with dynamic messaging, and an intimate tailored message in a more personalised way.

'Marketing subreddits right now are a very dark place' Rangan jokes, and AI is shaking up the landscape. AEO, or AI engine optimisation, will be a huge shift in the coming years - and organisations will have to embrace these if they want to survive. Rangan laughs about Huspot's own blog traffic being down, but the other side of the story, she says, is that Hubspot has invested in podcasts, newsletters, and socials - which has boosted their engagement in a big way. 'We did not chase clicks, we built trust'.

The Loop has three steps; connecting all your data, building your AI team, and enabling your people. The product will come alongside significant updates to their platform with over 200 new products arriving to help drive growth with their 'human-AI hybrid team'.

Hubspot has built a 'growth playbook' - The Loop. This is a dynamic, AI partnership between humans and agents. AI will tailor your message to your customers, meeting your customers where they are, diversifying it across all channels, and evolving the message in real time. Hubspot calls this 'human authenticity with AI efficiency'.

Rangan is talking us through the death of organic traffic, calling it the 'traffic apocalypse'. Companies need to take a new approach, she argues, and take advantage of new AI tools - try something different to revitalise your marketing.

(Image credit: Future) We're sat now for the opening speeches here at Inbound - hearing first from CEO Yamani Rangan for an overview of Hubspot's plans, announcements, and playbook. AI is of course front and centre at this year's event - with some big new tools being introduced....

We're in for a very busy first morning here at Inbound, and I'm grabbing a quick coffee before we head to our introductory talk. Despite the early start, there's plenty of buzz - and the crowd seems eager to kick this year's event off!