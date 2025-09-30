<a id="elk-b68e16c6-d085-45ee-980c-1979216a7f8f"></a><h2 id="welcome-2">Welcome!</h2><p id="d3ce92b0-2ce7-4300-9600-8c2e9dc1b853">Welcome to our live blog, where we'll be sharing all the news from Amazon's 2025 hardware event as soon as it happens. Our team members Lance Ulanoff and Jakob Krol are on their way to Spring Studios in Tribeca right now, but until then we'll be sharing all our predictions about what's on the way.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>