<a id="elk-64cbf8c0-d207-4c6d-96f2-09ad12e4509a"></a><h2 id="meta-connect-2025-nine-hours-till-kick-off-2">Meta Connect 2025: nine hours till kick off</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="efe6cba1-af48-41c9-a3f2-06a98b6524b2"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3999px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.24%;"><img id="Vvr274RQww6bV6xseEuKVK" name="Meta Orion Glasses Unveil.jpg" alt="Meta unveils the Orion prototype AR smart glasses" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Vvr274RQww6bV6xseEuKVK.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3999" height="2249" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="47c56555-eeaa-468f-b70e-ef6620f21946">Hello, and welcome to our Meta Connect 2025 liveblog. I think this is going to be the most hardware-packed Connect event for a few years, so it's definitely going to be worth a watch &ndash; whatever your thoughts on Meta and Mark Zuckerberg.</p><p>I'll be taking you through what we can expect to see, the last-minute leaks and what this all means for smart glasses. Meta may have made a few missteps (remember the metaverse, anyone?), but you can't deny it's the current leader in face-mounted tech.</p><p>Let's take a look at what's likely coming our way in just under nine hours' time...</p>