Oktane 2025 - all the news and updates as they happen
Okta holds its 2025 event - follow along with us!
Good afternoon from Las Vegas!
TechRadar Pro is here for Oktane 2025, which is set to kick off with an opening keynote later in the afternoon.
We'll be keeping you updated on all the latest announcements, as well as a live report of the keynote discussion between Okta's Chief Marketing Officer Kerry Ok, and actor Jeremy Renner - stay tuned!
He says he 'repels complacency' and although action requires courage, he finds great joy in overcoming obstacles. 'Action is everything, it's what we are'. He got lucky in being tested to his limits, he says.
The best thing about working on the Avengers films was the shared experience between him and his fellow cast - 'kind of like a car crash, you go through it together' he jokes.
Renner started acting in college, double majoring in theatre and psychology. He talks about struggling through adversity but he's thankful for it. Struggle brings a payoff.
The greatest advice he was given was from his dad, who told him to 'go out and fail' - this, Renner says, gave him the freedom to explore his passions without fear.
So to kick off, we're listening to Jeremy Renner talk about the intersections of technology, security, and the human element. Focusing on 'resilience and identity' - Renner will hopefully give some insight into his incredible story (if only there were an app we could use to discuss this......)
Okta is taking the tech conference tradition of aggressively loud music to a new level today - with its very own DJ for us to walk into (I'm not complaining, he's actually pretty good!).
In our final session before we head over to the opening keynote (featuring Kerry Ok and Jeremy Renner!) we're hearing from an Okta customer.
Okta CRO Jon Addison, and Toby Roberts SVP of Engineering at Zillow are telling us about the use of AI and AI Agents and how this helps deliver a personalized and efficient experience to home buying with strong ethical guard rails and transparency.
Here's a little peek at some of the more casual discussions we've had so far - with some really insightful conversations around AI, threat actors, and identity management.
Here's a snapshot of Brett Winterford's talk about Okta's threat intelligence team and the trends they've seen developing in the last 12 months.
I've actually had a pretty packed day today already, with a couple of round tables, some briefings, and even a few one-to-ones.
So far, we've been hearing all how Okta secures AI - the theme of this year's Oktane.