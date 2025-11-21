AppOmni warns ServiceNow’s Now Assist AI can be abused via “second‑order prompt injection”

Malicious low‑privileged agents can recruit higher‑privileged ones to exfiltrate sensitive data

Risk stems from default configurations; mitigations include supervised execution, disabling overrides, and monitoring agents

We’ve all heard of malicious insiders, but have you ever heard of malicious insider AI?

Security researchers from AppOmni are warning ServiceNow’s Now Assist generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) platform. can be hijacked to turn against the user and other agents.

ServiceNow’s Now Assist is a platform that offers agent-to-agent collaboration. That means an AI agent can call upon a different AI agent to get certain things done. So, if the “primary” AI agent is malicious, they can instruct the “secondary” agent, with higher privileges, to do harmful things, such as stealing sensitive files or escalating privileges.

Second-order prompt injection

For example, a low-privileged “Workflow Triage Agent” receives a malformed customer request that triggers it to generate an internal task asking for a “full context export” of an ongoing case.

The task is automatically passed to a higher-privileged “Data Retrieval Agent”, which interprets the request as legitimate and compiles a package containing sensitive information - names, phone numbers, account identifiers, and internal audit notes - and sends it to an external notification endpoint that the system incorrectly trusts.

Because both agents assume the other is acting legitimately, the data leaves the system without any human ever reviewing or approving the action.

For this to work, though, the Now Assist platform needs to be left in default setup.

"This discovery is alarming because it isn't a bug in the AI; it's expected behavior as defined by certain default configuration options," said Aaron Costello, chief of SaaS Security Research at AppOmni.

"When agents can discover and recruit each other, a harmless request can quietly turn into an attack, with criminals stealing sensitive data or gaining more access to internal company systems. These settings are easy to overlook."

The vulnerability was dubbed “second-order prompt injection”.

While ServiceNow said the system works as intended and it won’t be making any changes, it did update its documentation to state potential risks more clearly, The Hacker News reports.

To mitigate these threats, users are advised to configure supervised execution mode for privileged agents, disable the autonomous override property, segment agent duties by team, and monitor AI agents for suspicious behavior.

