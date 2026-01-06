MSI Nano Pen integrates seamlessly into Prestige Flip laptops for immediate access

Tilt detection allows precise control of strokes in drawing and writing

Two interchangeable tips give users options for different creative tasks

At CES 2026, MSI introduced the Nano Pen as part of its collaboration with Microsoft, creating a stylus designed for mobile productivity on newer Prestige Flip laptops.

The pen is integrated into a dedicated slot at the bottom of the device, keeping it secure and immediately accessible.

The Nano Pen weighs approximately 13.5g, making it an ultra-light option for frequent handling and extended writing or drawing sessions.

Design and technical features

The device supports the Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP) 2.0 and offers 4096 pressure levels and tilt detection, which allow more nuanced control over strokes in compatible applications.

The pen offers a 266Hz report rate and can hover 8 to 10mm above the screen, which helps input feel more responsive and precise.

It also includes two interchangeable tips, one sharper and one rounder, letting users choose the style that best suits their writing or drawing.

A distinctive aspect of the MSI Nano Pen is its built-in microphone for Microsoft Copilot, which enables press-to-talk voice commands.

By pressing both buttons on the pen, users can trigger voice input and interact with Copilot in a more direct and immediate way.

The combination of stylus input and voice commands streamlines workflows for users who frequently switch between writing, drawing, and dictating content.

Charging works through either a USB-C connection or the integrated slot on Prestige Flip laptops, depending on the configuration.

The slot allows the pen to charge rapidly, reaching full power in just 30 seconds and providing up to 45 minutes of use from only 15 seconds of charging.

Although battery life is relatively short, rapid charging offsets this limitation by allowing quick top-ups between tasks.

The design keeps the pen accessible while maintaining a lightweight profile and balancing portability with functional utility.

The MSI Nano Pen reflects an effort to combine conventional stylus input with AI-assisted voice functionality.

