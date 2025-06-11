Data anxiety is tripping up workers across the world

Nine in ten workers handle spreadsheets daily, says Canva

Formulas and complex sheets are the biggest hurdles

Data visualization is important for storytelling

New research from Canva has highlighted how much data companies are using, however workers' competence and confidence are lagging behind, with "data dread" becoming increasingly common.

Most workers (89%) now handle spreadsheets daily, yet more than one in four (27%) would go as far as avoiding them if they could, with Canva's research accusing training efforts of being ineffective.

Nearly half (44%) of UK organizations already provide data literacy training, however four in five (78%) professionals still claim to experience data anxiety that relates to incompetence, not just a dislike.

Canva says most workers feel "data dread"

Three-quarters (77%) of the 2,400 marketing and sales professionals surveyed stated that their reliance on data has increased over the past two years, with a similar number (74%) wanting to be more effective with data in their day-to-day work.

Although there appears to be some confidence with analyzing data, some key areas were highlighted as lacking, including formulas (46%) and understanding overly complex spreadsheets (42%).

Canva Head of EMEA Duncan Clark said: "Working with data shouldn't be confined to specialists. When you give teams the right tools and training to turn numbers into narratives, you can unlock so much potential in an organisation."

Although data can be powerful, Canva highlighted the importance of framing it correctly with effective storytelling. Four in five (82%) said they feel more confident when they're presenting with visualized data, with even more workers (89%) believing visualizations boost the credibility of their presentations.

"The goal isn't to make everyone a data scientist, but to empower teams to confidently make sense of the data at their disposal and turn it into compelling, engaging stories," Clark added.

Looking ahead, it's clear that training efforts have failed workers to date. Canva advocates for the provision of more intuitive tools that make handling data slicker and more user friendly.