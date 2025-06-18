Getting itchy feet at work? Now could be a really good time to look for a new job in tech

Hays study finds 78% of organizations are struggling with skills shortages

Four in five professionals would work for a foreign company

Physical relocation is no longer a necessity of working abroad

The global tech job market is in flux, and new research from recruitment platform Hays claims three in five tech professionals are eyeing up a change, either by switching employers or stepping back into the contracting market.

And with nearly four in five (78%) organizations already grappling with skills shortages, the gap between tech demand and supply could be about to widen.

Hays' research also illustrates how worker dissatisfaction had made prospective job-seekers more willing to consider international job opportunities.

The tech job market is changing

More professionals are open to working abroad, but relocation is no longer a must. In the UK and Australia, more than four in five say they'd consider an overseas role, echoing a growing trend of remote, cross-border employment.

However, just half of those surveyed said they'd be willing to physically relocate – suggesting the post-pandemic flexibility is reshaping traditional career movement and progression.

On the whole, 86% of permanent specialists and nearly as many (83%) contractors are open to working for companies abroad.

Although contracting (8%) is gaining in popularity, changing organizations (53%) remains the most common job change. Workers cited job security (51%) as a key concern, but career progression opportunities (42%) and staff recognition/appraisal (32%) are also motivating factors.

The report also revealed that those working across AI, ML, cybersecurity and network engineering could be among the most likely to seek a job change, with technical and solutions architects more likely to stay put – probably due to the long-term project nature of their roles.

"The findings from our study highlight the importance of effective employer branding and the need for organisations to optimise their employment proposition by truly understanding what professionals value the most in a potential employer," noted Hays Global Head of STEM James Milligan.