Universities risk falling behind without a clear AI strategy

Universities are under growing pressure to modernize. Many are being challenged on the absence of AI literacy in their courses, while also trying to stay globally competitive amid falling enrolments and funding pressures.

Recent QS World University Rankings saw Oxford, Cambridge and over 50 other institutions drop, following broader concerns that the UK higher education sector is losing ground on innovation, investment and academic freedom.

With employers now expecting AI-literate graduates, questions around student readiness are emerging. Many graduates still leave university with limited hands-on experience with AI tools, while others misuse them altogether.

Against a challenging backdrop of staff burnout and funding cuts, universities must develop scalable, future-proof strategies to embed AI literacy into the curriculum without compromising academic standards.

Rob Telfer, Director of Higher Education, EMEA at D2L.



Building confidence with AI-powered personalized learning

AI-powered tools can enhance course content by making it more dynamic and simplifying how interesting elements like gamification, real-time feedback and other interactive features are incorporated.

When integrated into a broader learning management system, AI can automatically tailor materials to each student’s progress and learning needs, creating more personalized journeys.

This individualized approach, which accounts for different learning styles and abilities, can significantly improve engagement and outcomes by identifying where students are struggling and adapting accordingly.

These insights are equally valuable for educators as they face growing workloads and larger cohorts, helping them identify learning gaps more efficiently and focus their time on meaningful student interaction.

Short courses and microcredentials for workplace-ready AI skills

Microcredentials are still in an experimental phase for most universities, but they have the potential to tackle digital skills gaps head on, particularly when it comes to AI. Delivered as flexible, stackable modules, they allow students to build skills in focused, employer-relevant areas without universities needing to overhaul legacy degree structures.

Microcredentials may offer more than just a pedagogical tool, as they also pave the way for new revenue streams. They can help institutions future-proof their offerings through diversified, modular learning that may appeal to entirely new student groups like mature learners, those working around family commitments or shift workers.

Embedding critical thinking around AI into short courses will help students build confidence with the tools, understand their limitations and develop the fluency employers now demand.

With the right approach, and through partnerships with knowledgeable technology providers, this will start to close the gap between academic learning and real-world application. As a bonus, it will also help universities carve out valuable competitive differentiators.

The challenge of legacy tech

Many universities implemented advanced edtech platforms during the pandemic, but some are still only scratching the surface of what these systems can do. Those continuing to rely on legacy IT infrastructure across both operations and pedagogy risk falling behind their more agile, digitally mature peers.

While old habits die hard, and legacy systems may feel reassuringly familiar, they can struggle to meet the demands of today’s fast-moving technology environment. Moving on from a legacy technology stack needn’t be overly disruptive because modern AI-capable learning platforms now offer far more than content delivery and are built for intuitive, user-friendly adoption.

However, when embedding AI-powered tools into everyday teaching, making sure educators are appropriately trained to use them with confidence should be a strategic priority.

Preserving academic standards by embedding ethical AI use

As universities adopt AI more widely, safeguarding trust must be a priority. This goes beyond preventing misuse or plagiarism to include transparency, protecting data privacy and promoting responsible use across the board.

To achieve this, universities need more than isolated pilots or quick fixes. Clear, campus-wide strategies will ensure AI can uphold academic integrity and excellence, while improving the student experience.

