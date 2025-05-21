AI’s growing role in tackling global challenges

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking its place as an active force reshaping industries, driving scientific discovery, and addressing some of humanity’s most urgent problems. While much of the conversation in recent years has revolved around AI’s potential, 2025 has already seen the conversation shift from promise to impact. This is being fueled by the fact that the need for scalable, intelligent solutions has never been greater - as the world grapples with climate risks, healthcare pressures, food security concerns, and widening social disparities.

What sets AI apart is its ability to process vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and optimize decision-making in ways that were previously unimaginable. Over the past year, AI-driven advancements have made significant strides across sectors, from improving extreme weather forecasting to enabling earlier and more affordable cancer detection. The focus now is on refining these innovations, ensuring they are not just flash-in-a-pan breakthroughs but lasting solutions that contribute to a more sustainable and equitable world.

Dongliang Guo Social Links Navigation VP of International Business, Head of International Products and Solutions, at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

Unlocking smarter, more resilient and fruitful agriculture

Food security remains a critical challenge, and AI is helping to shape the future of sustainable farming. In collaboration with leading research institutions, AI is being used to analyze complex genetic and environmental data to optimize crop breeding, ensuring that agricultural practices can keep pace with global demand and climate pressures.

One such initiative, involving parties including Zhejiang University and the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), has pioneered research that leverages AI to accelerate crop improvement. By analysing high-quality methylomes, transcriptomes, and genomes from crop fibres, the study uncovered over 287 million single methylation polymorphisms (SMPs), the largest dataset of its kind. Researchers also identified 43 genes linked to fiber development, offering invaluable resources for future breeding initiatives.

By enhancing breeding strategies with AI, farmers gain the tools to improve yield quality and sustainability, ensuring a more secure and efficient food supply for the future.

Strengthening weather predictions and energy management

Climate volatility is an increasing threat, with extreme weather events, from devastating floods to wildfires, becoming more frequent and unpredictable. For instance, in March 2025, Tropical Cyclone Alfred approached Australia's southeast coast, prompting authorities to issue warnings for destructive winds, severe flooding, and significant storm surges in areas including Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Similarly, in late January 2025, Storm Éowyn struck the United Kingdom and Ireland, leading to widespread power outages and infrastructure damage. To mitigate risks and enhance preparedness, advanced AI-driven weather models are helping to improve forecasting accuracy.

Innovations like next-generation AI-powered forecasting systems that deliver highly detailed, kilometer-scale updates every hour, are already available. The level of precision they offer enables industries to anticipate weather conditions up to 10 days in advance, which is critical for sectors like renewable energy, where supply fluctuations directly impact grid stability. Additionally, with smarter forecasting tools, businesses and governments can improve disaster response, get to people quicker, optimize energy production, and reduce environmental impact.

Transforming cancer detection and diagnosis

Early diagnosis is key to improving survival rates, yet in many cases, cancer detection remains expensive, slow, and inaccessible to large populations. AI-driven medical technologies are changing that.

One AI tool that’s significantly enhancing the early detection of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) - one of the deadliest forms of cancer – is already in use. By analyzing medical imaging data with a higher degree of accuracy than human radiologists, it has been shown to increase detection rates by over 34%. Initially deployed in hospitals in China, the technology is now being expanded to screen for other types of cancer, reducing diagnostic costs and allowing more patients to receive timely treatment.

Personalized learning for children with autism

Beyond scientific and environmental advancements, AI is also fostering inclusivity in education. One of the more creative applications of AI is the development of personalized picture books for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

By leveraging the capabilities of large language models, an AI-driven tool transforms simple story summaries into engaging, multimedia-rich picture books. Featuring vivid illustrations, audio narration, and adaptive text, these books provide a tailored learning experience for children who struggle with traditional educational materials. Since its launch, the tool has been used nearly 200,000 times, offering families and educators a new way to support children with ASD.

Advancing RNA virus research for better public health

The ability to detect and track viruses is a cornerstone of modern public health, and AI is proving to be a game-changer in this field. One deep-learning AI system has been instrumental in uncovering over 160,000 potential RNA virus species, the most extensive dataset ever published.

RNA viruses, responsible for numerous infectious diseases, pose a significant challenge due to their rapid mutation rates and ability to jump between species. Traditional virus discovery methods are often slow and resource-intensive, limiting scientists’ ability to pre-empt emerging threats. Deep-learning AI systems change the game by analyzing protein sequences and structural features, allowing researchers to identify previously unknown viral species faster and more accurately.

Their AI-driven analysis also uncovered 180 RNA virus supergroups, providing deeper insights into viral evolution and transmission patterns. This research strengthens global disease surveillance and equips scientists with a powerful tool for early outbreak detection and pandemic preparedness. By improving our understanding of viral diversity, deep-learning AI systems help public health authorities anticipate risks, refine diagnostic methods, and develop more effective treatments.

The next phase: scaling AI for impact

As regulatory frameworks evolve to ensure ethical AI deployment, we are moving past the hype and into an era where AI matures into an indispensable tool across industries. Beyond healthcare, climate science, or education, AI’s capacity to analyze, predict, and optimize is helping to shape a more technologically advanced, sustainable and inclusive future.

The real measure of AI’s success will not be in its capabilities alone, but in the positive, lasting change it creates. As organizations, researchers, and policymakers collaborate to expand its applications, AI is set to become a critical ally in tackling social challenges and building a better world.

