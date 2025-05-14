Universities are struggling with document security— and hackers are taking advantage

Universities are already under immense pressure from financial constraints, regulatory requirements, and accountability demands—the last thing they need is a cyberattack. Unfortunately, the standard approach to document management has left many of them more vulnerable than ever. With AI making cyberattacks more prolific and effective, a single misplaced document could have devastating consequences. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Why? Cybercriminals know that universities often lack robust cybersecurity measures. In fact, in 2024, a staggering 97% of universities experienced a cyber-attack, leading to financial losses, reputational damage, and disruptions to academic activities. In other words, attackers know where universities are most vulnerable—and they’re exploiting those weaknesses like never before.

This article will explore how poor document management practices exacerbate these risks, how modern solutions can reduce cyber threats, and the critical steps universities must take to protect themselves.

Andy MacIsaac Social Links Navigation Strategic Solutions Manager, Government and Education, at Laserfiche.

When you don’t get with the times

Many universities operate with woefully out-of-date IT systems. It’s not uncommon for staff to bypass the whole system and work with reams of paper on their desks. In fact, a new report from the Higher Education Policy Institute says that universities need “an army” of IT staff to keep systems from crumbling under their own weight. Not only is this a burden on staff, but it increases cyber risk.

That same report says that document management is one of the most significant failure points.

Consider this: internal servers are unreliable, so staff turn to alternative solutions. Personal email accounts become makeshift storage because institutional servers can’t be trusted. Physical documents, though tangible, are easily misplaced or lost in transit—exposing confidential data and creating GDPR compliance risks. Whether it’s application forms, research papers, or emails, without proper security measures, every document is a potential vulnerability.

Unsurprisingly, humans are often the weakest link. A hastily scribbled password on a sticky note, a list of student names and addresses that falls out of a plastic binder, or a shared drive that is open to anyone with a link — all represent a way into university servers for enterprising cybercriminals. Think about it: when thousands of students and faculty members are sending documents to and from, it’s essential that this is underpinned by good security systems.

Another growing headache for universities is shadow AI. When employees struggle with outdated systems while managing increasing workloads, they turn to any tool that boosts efficiency—even if it’s unsanctioned or unsafe. Take the professor using ChatGPT to assess one of hundreds of essays. Hidden within a student essay might be personally identifiable information (PII). Meanwhile, freely available open source large language models (LLMs), such as China’s DeepSeek, have been altered to contain malicious code implanted before download.

And once cyber criminals have access to a university server, they can observe, explore and map the network and its users. Undetected and free to roam, they can seek out and obtain login credentials that gives them access to other parts of the network. They may also set up backdoors so that they can regain access once they’ve enacted their plan.

Document management can’t be overlooked

With risks like these—and with AI and machine learning becoming more advanced and widespread—cybercriminals have more tools than ever to target universities. AI tools not only lower the technological barrier for attackers, enabling even less-skilled individuals to craft convincing phishing emails or automate malicious code generation, but it also facilitates deepfake audio and video, as well as adaptive malware designed to evade detection.

More importantly, it accelerates the attack cycle. And cybercriminals know that universities are often poorly equipped to handle a barrage of attacks. According to the UK Government’s 2024 Cyber Security Breaches Survey, around 60% of UK universities had suffered a cyber breach in the past year—more than the typical large business—and this was due to inadequate cyber strategies.

Proper document management systems can mitigate many of these risks. These tools store and manage documents through a central, cloud-based server, providing a secure environment for sensitive information. They also facilitate the digitization of physical documents, making them easier to manage. By automatically generating metadata for stored content, they enhance searchability and prepare information for responsible AI and automation. Most importantly, they enforce access rights, maintain audit trails, and support regulatory compliance, reducing the risk of data breaches.

In other words, they ensure the right person has the right access to the right documents and the right time. Some modern document management tools have AI built in, making it easier to analyze and extract insights from university data. Additionally, having AI tools within a secure environment helps reduce the risk of Shadow AI.

Universities of the future

Document management systems help universities prepare for the future. Data indexing and classification are essential for AI and automation. However, these processes are only as effective as the data they are built upon—making it crucial to establish a strong foundation for growth.

Employees also appreciate having technology that works. Cumbersome document management systems can be a drain on efficiency, impacting productivity and distracting students and staff from meaningful work. With a well-implemented document management system, staff can begin automating processes—such as student onboarding—allowing them to focus on what truly matters, engaging with students and ensuring they settle in.

Imagine a world where admissions teams no longer struggle with managing electronic signatures or distributing onboarding documentation. Lecturers, too, can automate aspects of grading and reduce time spent on document management, allowing them to prioritize teaching.

As AI and machine learning become more developed, universities will more clearly recognize the ROI of implementing a document management system, because they have the foundations on which to build. Content management systems are also good because staff can drive their own automation workflows through APIs and low-code applications — by leveraging ready-made templates and automation solutions from community- and vendor-driven marketplaces. This goes a long way in helping universities navigate the pressures they face today.

Of course, implementing a document management system requires an initial investment. However, these systems improve over time, and the reputational and financial risks associated with a serious cyberattack can be significantly reduced. Ultimately, universities can fund these improvements by reallocating savings from reduced manual processes and avoiding the costly consequences of a data breach.

Universities can no longer afford to ignore document management, especially as competitors modernize and make better use of artificial intelligence and machine learning. These threats will only grow over time. By addressing these issues now, universities can save on costs, boost employee and student morale, and refocus on what truly matters: education.

We've compiled a list of the best OCR software .

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro