Trust in digital services around the world sees a massive drop as security worries continue

Trust in data handling is declining across almost all sectors, report finds

Thales says younger consumers are less likely to trust organizations

96% of consumers don't trust social media companies with their data

2025 has seen a “universal decline in trust for digital services” in comparison to this time last year, new research has claimed

Of the 14,000 consumers surveyed in the Thales 2025 Digital Trust Index report, banking was the number one industry named in regards to who consumers trust most when sharing their personal information- although with only a 44% approval rate.

Close behind are Government and Healthcare, with 41% and 40% respectively, an interesting finding considering millions of users have been affected by data breaches in the healthcare industry in recent months.

Data privacy concerns

Past the top three, the results get much more concerning. Insurance companies rank fourth, with just a 24% approval rate - and at the bottom of the scale, Social media and News media organizations have just a 4% and 3% rating - meaning users overwhelmingly lack trust in their data security within those sectors.

This represents a decline, year-on-year for every industry except Government organizations, and worryingly, there is a significant difference in how older and younger consumers feel, with 51% of over 55s expressing trust, but just 32% of Gen Z consumers feeling the same.

Other recent research found over 70% of websites share your personal data with third parties, even if you don’t consent, so when paired with the seemingly constant data breaches, it can’t be too much of a surprise that consumer trust is slipping.

“Global trust in digital services is decreasing or remaining stagnant at best, even among highly regulated industries,” said Sebastien Cano, Senior Vice President, Cybersecurity Products at Thales.

“One area that does not remain stagnant is the threat landscape. Consumers are more aware than ever before of online threats, and the consequences of their data falling into the wrong hands. As cyber threats evolve so does consumer scepticism, and brands must continuously adapt their security measures to stay ahead and rebuild confidence.”