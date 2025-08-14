Microsoft's new print feature will mean an end to secrets being left in the printer for everyone to see

Universal Print anywhere, or pull printing, is now generally available for Microsoft 365

Users authenticate print jobs when they arrive at their chosen printer

It avoids privacy blunders and waste from duplicates

Microsoft has released 'Universal Print anywhere' for all Microsoft 365 organizations at no extra cost, all in a bid to improve security by avoiding erroneous prints to wrong locations.

The company's Nishant Lakhanpal explained in a blog post that users can "print securely from any location and retrieve their documents at any printer" – a feature which has become known as 'pull print'.

It means that users will have to authorize print jobs once they arrive at their chosen printer, meaning important or private documents won't automatically print and end up in unwanted hands.

Microsoft brings pull printing to all eligible users

The feature works by sending print jobs without selecting a specific printer in advance, so documents can be retrieved from any registered corporate printer by authenticating on the device. It also saves users from having to trawl through long printer lists to find the right printer – which often leads to mistakes.

"Universal Print anywhere ensures that confidential documents are never left on printers for unauthorized viewing," Lakhanpal wrote.

Apart from the security benefits, Microsoft also notes that pull printing helps to reduce waste by avoiding duplicate printing caused by forgotten or uncollected print jobs.

"The feature is included with your existing Universal Print licensing at no additional cost," Microsoft confirmed.

Handily, Universal Print anywhere works across Windows and macOS platforms, meaning that all employees can use the functionality without being bound to Microsoft's own operating system. To participate with Universal Print anywhere, admins must register printers to the network.

Looking ahead, Microsoft has also committed to extending Universal Print anywhere to even more OEMs to ensure maximum device compatibility and support.