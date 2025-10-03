HP wants to solve some of your biggest printing woes - and make scanning less painful too

HP’s AI will enhance the quality of scans while naming and sorting

HP has announced a range of new AI enhancements to its printing and scanning devices to ensure users get the best quality output.

Along with a series of new products, including business monitors and peripherals, HP revealed a selection of printers as well as software enhancements.

For example, companies can instantly unlock higher-quality scans with HP AI’s automatic image correction feature, reducing any time involved with processing.

From there, HP AI will handle document naming with multi-page capture to make it far quicker to methodically scan larger documents. It gets better, though, because workers can also use HP AI to summarize documents and draft an email directly from a scanned file, and it will be rolling out this month.

HP isn’t just focused on improving scanning functionality, though. It also wants to make printing cheaper for you with an AI feature called ‘Perfectly Formatted Prints’ that helps users print web pages and emails without any awkward formatting or layouts, reducing wasted paper and ink.

The company confirmed its Envy Photo 7200/7900 all-in-one printers will be the first to get HP AI, but we also know it’s expanding to “select HP printers” in due course.

FAQs on the company’s HP AI web page indicate the DeskJet 2800/2900/4300/4200/4300, Envy 6100/6500 series, Tank 5000/6000/7000/7300/7600 and OfficeJet Pro 8100/9100/9700 printers will also get the ‘Perfectly Formatted Prints’ feature.

Businesses who want to experience AI-enhanced printing and scanning immediately can purchase the aforementioned printers today for $219.99/$239.99.

Of course, there is a catch, and that’s the geographic availability of HP AI – currently reserved for US English setups and US-located printers. TechRadar Pro has asked for confirmation of a wider rollout – any update will be posted here.

