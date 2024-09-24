HP is giving your printer an AI upgrade that might actually solve some of your biggest printing problems

HP has unveiled plans to end some of the most common printing woes with the launch of a new service powered by AI.

Designed to "change how the world prints", HP Print AI will look to make printing less of a chore, tackling annoying or tricky challenges for home users and office workers alike.

The launch should also mean your printer produces most consistent, high-quality output, with a new collaboration tool also helping to boost productivity among teams based in different locations.

HP Print AI

(Image credit: HP)

The first AI-powered feature to be introduced in the slightly hubris-y "Perfect Output", which HP says will make printing from sources such as web browsers and spreadsheets smoother.

Printing items such as news articles, recipes and how-to guides from a browser often yields unnecessary white space and issues with image sizes or ads being included - and Perfect Output looks to solve this by detecting "unwanted content" such as ads and web text, printing only what you need, solving not just time, but ink and paper.

The tool also looks to make printing from spreadsheets less painful, offering a printable selection that doesn't split tables or charts across pages.

Elsewhere, the platform will look to provide greater collaboration for businesses scanning lots of documents to get customer information. The new HP Scan AI Enhanced tool is able to identify the type of document being scanned, and extract the desired information based on your specific business needs, saving especially smaller businesses time and money being spent on manual data upload tasks.

"We are transforming the printing experience with HP Print AI, making it easier and more intuitive," said Tuan Tran, HP President of Imaging, Printing, and Solutions. "Introducing AI solutions across our portfolio will simplify printing, ignite creativity, and accelerate collaboration – all while ensuring customer data is protected and kept private. This is our first step in setting a new standard for printing."

HP Print AI is available today, with the company saying it intends to continue launching extra capabilities throughout 2025.