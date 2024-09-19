HP beware! World's largest PC company launches intriguing mono laser printer but doesn't want to sell it outside China yet — Lenovo's Elephant is compact, has cheap consumables and is super affordable
It can print directly from WeChat too
Lenovo has launched the Xiaoxin Elephant, a compact monochrome laser printer designed for both home and office use. Currently available only in China, the printer offers a range of features at an affordable price of 1,299 yuan ($183) on JD.com.
The Xiaoxin Elephant is more than just a black and white laser printer, it also scans and copies, delivering 26 pages per minute and supporting automatic double-sided printing. Connectivity options include 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB, allowing users to connect various devices easily.
A standout feature of the Xiaoxin Elephant is its ability to print directly from WeChat, providing quick access to documents from popular messaging apps. Additionally, the printer supports up to 100 users, making it an ideal solution for small businesses or families that share devices.
Cheap consumables
The Xiaoxin Elephant is not only affordable to purchase but also economical to maintain. It uses a separate drum and toner system, reducing ongoing material costs. The toner cartridge, priced at 99 yuan ($14), can print approximately 1,500 A4 pages, while the drum costs 249 yuan ($35). This results in an estimated cost of 0.06 yuan ($0.01) per page, making it a cost-effective option for users with high printing needs.
Lenovo also offers customers on-site repair and replacement services across more than 100 cities in China, providing peace of mind should anything go wrong with the printer.
Naturally, there's an elephant in the room (you saw that pun coming). While we'd love to see Lenovo offer this new printer outside of China - especially if it can maintain comparable pricing - the company has yet to announce any plans for an international rollout. For now, at least, HP can breathe easy a little longer.
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.