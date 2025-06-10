Epson introduces ReadyPrint MAX, bundling printers and ink via subscription

Plans can be customized based on your printing needs, including number of pages

Ink ships automatically and the printer must stay online to track usage

Epson has introduced a new way for users to access printing, through a subscription model that closely resembles how many people already pay for phones or streaming services.

The new ReadyPrint MAX plan offers customers an EcoTank printer along with regular ink deliveries, starting from as low as the equivalent of $7.99 per month for a 50-page plan.

The model eliminates the need for upfront costs, making it easier to start printing without a large initial purchase.

A constant supply of ink

After selecting a printer that suits their needs, users choose a page plan based on how much they expect to print. The company sends the printer and keeps track of ink levels remotely, delivering new ink before it runs out.

ReadyPrint MAX is compatible with a range of Epson’s EcoTank printers. Models differ in features and price points, covering basic home printing up to higher-volume office use.

Options like the EcoTank ET-2870U and ET-M1170 focus on low-cost printing, while others like the ET-5850U and ET-16650U are aimed at users who need faster speeds, higher capacity, or A3 printouts.

Plans scale with use, offering monthly allowances from 50 to 3,000 pages. Users can change their plan each month if their needs shift, and once the 18-month commitment ends, subscriptions can continue on a monthly basis.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As you might expect, early cancellation fees apply if a user leaves before the minimum period is up, although Epson does offer a 14-day cancellation window at the start.

To keep everything running smoothly, the printer needs to stay connected to the internet, allowing firmware updates and ink tracking.

Ink is delivered proactively, so users don’t need to worry about ordering refills. If a customer chooses to end the plan, the printer must be returned in good condition to avoid a penalty.

ReadyPrint MAX reflects a shift toward service-based models, giving users flexibility in how they access and manage printing at home or in the office. It’s currently offered in select European countries, including the UK and Germany, and is expected to be launched in the USA, which already has ReadyPrint.