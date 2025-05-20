Early Memorial Day printer offers: These are the 5 that I would spend money on

Like Prime Day and Black Friday, the Memorial Day sales are always a great time to pick up a printer deal. I’ve rounded up my favorite five early Memorial Day printer offers you can get right now on printers so good, I wouldn’t hesitate to buy them with my own money.

Topping the bill is the excellent Epson EcoTank ET-4850, which is now $350 (down from $550) at both Amazon and Best Buy.

Epson's EcoTank ET-4850 is our top all-in-one printer pick for the home and home office. It made great quality print-outs in our tests and, best of all, uses refillable ink tanks that are a lot cheaper than cartridges and toners. To me, saving $200 just sweetens the deal. Check out my full picks below, with some of the best home printers and best small business printers we've tested and reviewed.

The day might not officially start until May 26, but we’re already seeing some big Memorial Day sales on everything from household appliances to patio furniture ahead of the three-day weekend.

Today’s best printer deals

Epson EcoTank ET-4850: was $550 now $350 at Amazon When it comes to printers for the home and office, the Epson EcoTank ET-4850 is our top pick - and at $350 this Memorial Day deal sees a deeper price-cut than last year’s Black Friday. In our review, we found it offered a perfect balance of features and price, boasting print, scan, copy, and fax facilities, as well as automatic double-sided printing and an automatic document feeder. But what really seals the deal is the fact that this runs on refillable ink, which is less expensive than inkjet cartridges or laser toners. Also available at Best Buy for the same price

In the UK the Epson EcoTank ET-4850 was £440 now £367 at Amazon

Canon Megatank GX4020: was $452 now $387 at Walmart The Canon Megatank GX4020 is another 5-star refillable ink tank printer that’s gotten a discount for Memorial Day. It uses bottled ink to keep on-going running costs low and in our review, we found it a great choice for homes, home offices, and even small businesses. It features a printer, scanner, copier, and fax machine. As well as printing on paper, I love the fact that it also accepts paperboard and card stock up to 0.7mm thick, making it ideal for photos and more durable print-outs.

In the UK this printer is known as the Canon Maxify GX4050 was £430 now £350 at Amazon

HP OfficeJet 8015e: was $160 now $140 at Amazon The HP OfficeJet 8015e is an all-in-one inkjet printer that’s designed for small business use, and will sit nicely in any home office, too. It’s also packing plenty of features I like to see when testing and reviewing printers. Alongside print, scan, copy, and fax facilities, there’s double-sided printing, an auto document feeder, plus touchscreen and app support for controlling print jobs. No complaints from me on print speeds here, with both color and black-and-white speeds hitting decent numbers for an inkjet. Also available at Walmart for the same price

In the UK the closest I could find is the HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e was £108 now £100 at Amazon

Epson Workforce Pro WF-7310: was $250 now $180 at Amazon The Epson Workforce Pro WF-7310 is our top-rated inkjet for small businesses, with its 500-sheet paper tray and high-speed prints. Although it’s a print-only unit, what really stood out to us in our review was the print speed and overall quality. Thanks to the DURAbrite dyes in the cartridges, colors really pop here. What I particularly like about the Workforce Pro WF-7310 is that it’s a wide-format printer, letting you print Tabloid/Ledger documents and anything else on paper sizes up to to 13 x 19in. Also available at Walmart for the same price

In the UK the Epson WorkForce WF-7310 was £200 now £149 at Amazon

Canon Pixma G3270: was $230 now $149 at Amazon For home and home office printing, the Canon PIXMA G3270 is a good alternative to the EcoTank ET4850 for those looking for a printer that uses cheap bottled ink at home - I really like the small size of this printer. It’s cheaper than the Epson in this year’s Memorial Day sales, but it’s only a three-in-one (no fax for those that need it), it’s not the fastest around, and no automatic double-sided printing. Still, in our review, we discovered a printer that easily produces accurate print-outs that are crisp, clear, and cheap to run.