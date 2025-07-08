I've been scouting for Amazon Prime Day printer deals and this instantly caught my attention- HP Envy printer is on sale for only $100, and even includes a 3 month instant ink trial

Its Amazon Prime Day week, which means my team and I are busy hunting the best Prime Day deals around - and this HP Envy 6555e printer makes the cut.

Originally priced at $170, this all-in-one inkjet printer is now available for only $100.

Ideal for home printing, it includes a free 3-month instant ink plan, meaning you’ll receive ink deliveries each month without any extra cost. After the trial period, you can choose to continue the subscription if needed.

Save $70 HP Envy 6555e: was $170 now $100 at Amazon The HP Envy 6555e is a classic inkjet printer ideal for home or business printing. The print speed is up to 7ppm for color and 10ppm for black. In our review, we found the photo printing quality very impressive. The printer setup is quick and easy.

For the price point as low as $100, I'd definitely recommend this home printer, mainly because it has all the main features you would want. You can print wirelessly from any device, and the intuitive touchscreen makes setup and navigation super easy.

One standout feature is its self-healing Wi-Fi feature, which automatically detects and resolves connection issues to keep printing uninterrupted.

It also offers automatic two-sided printing, a 35-sheet auto document feeder, and is the first printer to auto-duplex coated photo paper but only works with matte 4x6 prints via the HP Smart app.

