Our favorite 3D printer for just about everyone is currently on sale ahead of Prime Day, with the Bambu Lab A1 combo down from $559 to $479 at Bambu Lab.

Currently ranked top in our guide to the best 3D printers, we've extensively tested this model and found it offers exceptionally good builds for the price. It's fast, pretty straightforward to use, and while it may take up a fair amount of space on the worktop, it's ideal for both beginners and professionals.

According to our resident 3D printing expert Alastair, the Bambu A1 "makes advanced 3D printing easy and packs in every feature that I’ve come to expect from mid to high-end machines." You can see his review here.

Right now, I can't find this model cheaper anywhere else - not even Amazon, who have discounted quite a few 3D printers before the Prime Day sales even start.

Today's top 3D printer deal

Save $79 Save 14% Bambu Lab A1 combo 3D printer: was $559 now $480 at Bambu Lab Affordable, easy to use, and capable of color printing with AMS Lite, the A1 combo from Bambu Lab delivers accurate, high-quality prints at high speeds. Our reviewer Alastair said the Bambu Lab A1 "strikes a perfect balance, catering to a wide range of users from beginners to professionals."

This deal is available pretty much worldwide - just change the territory on the Bambu Lab site to see the prices in your region.

I've seen this combo model discounted over at Best Buy, where it's also retailing for $480. However, both Amazon and Walmart offer savings, but can't match the price, selling the A1 combo for $709 and $575 respectively.

So, your best bet before the Prime Day 3D printer deals really start is to grab it from Bambu Lab direct or Best Buy.

For more savings on laptops, TVs, and all the best tech, visit our live hub charting all the Prime Day deals you can get right now.

More 3D printing deals

Prime Day may be a few days away, but I've spotted some great savings on 3D printers from our top-reviewed brands, including Anycubic, Creality, Elegoo, and of course Bambu Lab, which is currently running a 3rd anniversary sale across units and accessories.

For what it's worth, if you want an unmissable deal, I recommend checking out the Bambu Lab P1P combo, down from $699 to $399. We called this "one of the most outstanding 3D printers I have ever seen" after our review.