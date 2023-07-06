Amazon Prime Day printer deals 2023: Printers from $24

Buying US products from the UK? ✅Go to Amazon.co.uk on a desktop PC or laptop

We do more and more electronically these days, but most of us still need printers to handle sensitive documents, tickets and family photos. And with Amazon Prime Day around the corner on July 11th and July 12th, there's no better time to grab a price drop on a printer.

It's one of the best times of the year to find a deal, so you can save cash on all sorts of printing devices. And because we know how important it is to save every cent right now, we've started scouring Amazon and other retail sites to find the best deals that have already appeared.

Check out our editorial picks and you'll find high-quality all-in-ones that can handle scanning and photos alongside Bluetooth label makers and laser printers that'll churn out hundreds of pages without breaking a sweat – or making a dent in their ink reserves.

Keep this page bookmarked because we'll keep adding more deals as the sales season progresses, and visit our Prime Day 2023 hub if you need other bits of tech at a discount too. We'd also recommend checking out our guides to the best printers of 2023 so far.

We understand that big sales events can be confusing, so read on for our pick of the deals and top tips on how to get Prime Day discounts, find the best advice and buy at the best price possible.

Epson EcoTank ET-2850 Wireless Color All-in-one: Was $350 Now $230

Save $120 The Epson SuperTank means you get over a year's worth of ink out of the box with this unit – and refillable tanks mean you can add ink sustainably and affordably. Beyond that, the ET-2850 delivers pin-sharp, two-sided printing alongside scanning and copying in a wireless, voice-activated and hands-free design that works with your smartphone. It ticks every box, and now it's also available with a mighty discount.

Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless Color All-in-One: Was $80 Now $59

Save $21 $59 for a printer that does printing, scanning and copying is a steal, and the Pixma is also available as a discounted bundle with black and colored inks. It's wireless, compact, has automated dual-sided printing and works with smartphones. Canon devices tend to be easy to use and good-looking, and that's no different here – it's a tremendous bargain for everyday home use.

Amazon Pre-Prime Day printer deals

HP DeskJet 2755e Wireless Color All-in-One: Was $85 Now $60

Save $25 This DeskJet is already temptingly cheap, and it also comes with six months of free instant ink so you can save even more money – ideal if you're a frequent printer. It's wireless, straightforward, small and its all-in-one functionality means you can buy one device for every household task.

Phomeme D30 Portable Bluetooth Label Maker: Was $37 Now $24

Save $13 This tiny device combines practicality and fun in an ink, toner and ribbon-free design. Want to categorize things at home and clarify item ownership at the office? Just use this handheld, wireless and Bluetooth-powered portable and you'll have it done within minutes. It's certainly not a traditional printer, but it's useful and fun – and at $24, it's never been cheaper.

Epson EcoTank ET-2800 Wireless Color All-in-One Supertank: Was $280 Now $230

Save $50 Many Epson devices are getting decent discounts ahead of Prime Day, and the $50 price drop here is bolstered by refillable ink tanks that last for ages – you'll probably get a year of use or more out of the box. This wireless unit does prints, scans and copies, it's got wireless functionality and has a 1440dpi resolution for crisp images.

HP DeskJet 3755 Wireless Color All-in-One: Was $105 Now $95

Save $10 The HP's seagrass color stands out, and the HP Smart app means you can manage every bit of functionality from your phone, so this is a very easy device to use. Four months of free instant ink reduces cost and improves ease of use, and at 5.5 in tall and less than 7 in deep it's the world's smallest home all-in-one. It's tiny, good-looking and has never been this cheap.

HP OfficeJet Pro 8025e Wireless Color All-in-One: Now $225

Six months of free ink, smart features and 20 page-per-minute printing make this an ideal high-speed and low-stress option for the office, and you get high-quality copies and scans into the bargain too. Self-healing Wi-Fi connectivity, enhanced security and an upgraded version of the HP Smart app make this a great choice for small businesses or busy home offices.

Epson EcoTank ET-4800 Wireless Color All-in-One Supertank: Was $350 Now $240

Save $110 Another Epson product with a vast discount, and another Epson unit with refillable ink tanks that last for ages – brilliant for the environment and your wallet. Add in wireless connectivity, smartphone features and robust security and you've got a capable, high-end all-in-one.

Brother HL-L2300D Monochrome Laser: Now $120

A 27ppm print rate, 250-page input tray and auto duplexing makes this a perfect option if your office needs to churn through documents at pace, and the HL-L2300D can produce 10,000 pages per month without issue – an impressive output for a printer that's so cheap. Bear in mind that it uses a USB interface rather than wireless, though, and this monochrome device doesn't print in color.

Amazon Prime Day printer deals: what to expect

Show more Printer companies are dealing with a long-term decline in printer usage and sales as people move more and more of their processes to online-only services. That trend doesn't just mean that Prime Day 2023 will see great savings available on consumer printers – it also means that those printers are changing. All-in-one devices that do copying and scanning are more popular than ever because they offer more than just printing to the average buyer, and you'll even find more innovative and affordable ink schemes around because the price of traditional ink cartridges can people put off a purchase. Many of the HP models we've examined here come with six months of free Instant Ink, for instance, so for half a year you won't have to worry about spending more on ink – when the printer is getting low it'll just ship out. Epson has SuperTank, which includes longer-lasting, refillable ink tanks for improved sustainability and lower costs. Brother is offering four-month trials of toner refills with some of its devices. It's not all good news. During our research we've observed printers from Epson and HP jumping up in price just before those all-important Prime Day sales. Because of this, we recommend installing a browser extension like Keepa or using a website like CamelCamelCamel to check if you're really getting a bargain – or if it's a false economy. As always, watch out for fake reviews, shop around to make sure you're getting the best price, and see if products have free extras or store credit to entice you to make the purchase. Beyond that, printers are complicated and model names tend to be very similar across ranges, so buying a printer or all-in-one can be confusing. Before finding a device, decide what you need: it could be an all-in-one for printing, scanning and copying, a photo printer or a laser for handling loads of pages, but you should work this out first. Consider if you need wireless or smartphone functionality, think about running costs and consider the physical size of the printer if you need it to fit into a particular space. Once you've figured out what you need, you'll be in a stronger position to start shopping – and ready to grab bargains on appropriate products without spending over the odds.

Amazon Prime Day printer deals: FAQs

Will I need an Amazon Prime subscription to get Prime Day printer deals? Yes, you will. And if you're already a subscriber, then that's great. If not, head to Amazon and sign up for a thirty-day free trial. It's available to anyone who hasn't been a Prime subscriber in the last year, and it's the perfect way to take advantage of Prime Day deals without spending an extra penny.

How do I become an Amazon Prime member? You need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to get access to Prime Day deals, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 for a year. It used to be $12.99 per month or $119 per year but there was a price hike last year. However, new subscribers can take advantage of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to buy the deals. You can only use this if you've never been a member before, so it won't be available if you've used it already or if you've signed up for Amazon Prime in the past. While on the free trial, you get all the other membership benefits including free shipping, access to Prime Video and much more. Do read our Amazon Prime review for full coverage of what you get as part of a membership. That can help you decide if you want to cancel Amazon Prime once your free trial has ended to avoid being charged the monthly fee.