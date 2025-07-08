Apple's M1 MacBook Air is back to the insane price of $599.99 in Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale

Sure, Amazon’s Prime Day 2025 kicks off tomorrow, but Walmart just kicked off its anti-Prime Day sale. It even restocked the Switch 2, something Amazon’s yet to do, and is discounting dozens upon dozens of other items ranging from Lay’s Potato Chips to big-screen TVs.

Mixed in between, though, for Walmart+ members, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M1 chip for what might just be the best deal. Walmart’s returned the M1 MacBook Air to a record low of just $599.99, which is a discount from the new MSRP of $649.99, but really a massive savings off the original $999 price that Apple sold this laptop for.

Right now, this deal is exclusive to Walmart+ members, so if you aren't signed up, you can get a 30-day free trial here to shop this and the other early access deals.

As with past discounts on the 13-inch M1 Air, you’ll want to act fast, as it’s known for being short-lived. As of this publication, you still have a choice of colors – Gold, Silver, or Space Gray. Even though it’s the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it does support Apple Intelligence.

Prime Day deal: 13-inch M1 MacBook Air

I'm really happy to see this deal return, and if you don't need the extra power that M4 chip provides in the latest MacBook Air, the larger screen of the 15-inch, or even the updated design, the M1 Air can make a lot of sense. Especially if your needs for computing power are fine with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage; remember that these Macs are not easily upgradable, if at all.

Even so, the M1 MacBook Air serves as a reminder of when the transition to Apple Silicon began and the last iteration of the Air that resembles the original MacBook Air, which was pulled out of an inter-office envelope. It's plenty portable, featuring a solid keyboard and trackpad, along with two USB-C ports and a headphone jack.

It still runs the latest version of macOS, and will support macOS Tahoe 26 when it arrives later this fall. This is an excellent deal, and considering it's a return to the lowest price we've tracked, I really don't see Walmart dropping the price further or another retailer matching this one.