Missed your chance to buy a MacBook this Prime Day? Fear not, the best deals weren't even at Amazon

Amazon's massive Amazon Prime Day had some great MacBook deals this year, but not all is lost if you missed your chance to pick one up. Both Best Buy and Walmart have rival sales that are lasting until Sunday, and both include exceptional discounts on MacBooks.

For example, the latest MacBook Air M4 is currently going for $849 at Best Buy right now, which is the same price as Amazon's sale. I'd personally rate this deal higher than Amazon's, too, since you can trade in at Best Buy for an additional discount of up to $550.

If you're really on a budget, then it's worth checking out the good-old Apple MacBook Air M1 at Walmart for a record-low price of just $599. This is a deal that's exclusive to Walmart only, and while the M1 is a much older model now, it's still pretty damn good for even relatively intensive applications. At $600? It's an absolute steal.

If you want to cast the net out further, I've attached a few more MacBook deals to check out just below, including on the Pro models. Note that both Walmart and Best Buy's big rival Amazon Prime Day sales are set to end this Sunday, so this really is the last chance if you're looking for a cheap MacBook!

A fine MacBook deal at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $849 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop and it's now down to a great price at Best Buy. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks – especially after this $150 discount.

Other excellent MacBook deals to consider

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $599 at Walmart Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, is in stock and on sale for just $599 - an incredible price that I can't imagine will last long. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,599 now $1,199 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 1TB Best Buy has the last-generation MacBook Pro 14-inch back down to a record-low price right now. It's now replaced by the M4 version, but this older model still boasts a powerful M3 chip, a stunning liquid retina display and an impressive 22 hours of battery life. We awarded this complete creative workstation 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design and long-lasting battery.

More of this weekend's best sales