Best Buy is clearing out its old MacBook Air stock right now with some superb bargains on M3 and M2 models

There are a ton of Apple MacBook Air models on sale in the Best Buy Spring Sale this week, including discounts of up to $300 on some of our favorite models here at TechRadar.

Prices start at just $799 (was $999) for the still-excellent 2022 MacBook Air 13-inch model with an M2 chipset. That's a match for the record-low price from back on Black Friday last year.

For a more recent model, consider the 2024 MacBook Air 13 for $849 (was $999), which again is another record-low price and a superb deal for a machine that still holds up great in 2025.

The MacBook Air lineup is getting a little crowded now with how many laptops Apple has been putting out in recent years, but these older models are still excellent buys. If you're looking for a bargain, both the M3 and M2 range are still plenty powerful for most tasks and feature cheaper configurations with more storage.

Note that you can also get even more discounts at Best Buy this week by making use of the retailer's excellent trade-in rebate program. The savings range all the way up to $500 off for the MacBook Air M3 this week, which could potentially bring the price of the baseline configuration down to just $300.

Apple MacBook deals at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Processor: Apple M2

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB This deal is for a slightly older MacBook Air model, but it's an upgraded 16GB configuration that's perfect for most users. Even though newer M3 and M4 versions are available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is a stellar offer on an Apple machine right now.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2022): was $1,099 now $799 at Best Buy Processor: Apple M2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB Need more storage? Here's another really good deal on a M2 model at Best Buy this week. You'll trade out that 16GB of RAM for a bigger SSD but this could be a decent option if storage is your primary concern. With 8GB of RAM, this one has slightly less headroom in terms of multitasking performance, but it's still more than enough for the basics.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB Again, if you need more storage, then you can also get a great deal on the 512GB version of the M3 model already listed above. Apple likes to charge a premium for a bigger storage drive but a $200 discount brings this configuration down to just under $1,000. While it's $150 more expensive than the baseline 256GB version, this one could be worth upgrading to if storage is a concern.

