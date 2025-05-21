Apple Memorial Day sales let me down until I saw the MacBook Air M4 for $899

We already considered the new Apple MacBook Air M4 as the best laptop on the market, but now it's even better thanks to the Memorial Day sales. Right now, you can pick up this excellent machine for just $899 (was $999) at Amazon.

This is a superb price for the latest MacBook Air 13, a model that features the powerful new M4 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and was just released back in March.

With its powerful new processor and impressive battery life, the MacBook Air M4 delivers outstanding performance for everything from everyday tasks to creative workloads. Combine that with its ultra-portable design and it's easy to see why we highly recommend this model.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been disappointed by the overall quality of Apple deals in the Memorial Day sales so far, but this deal is an exception. It's rare to see discounts this good on recently released models, and $899 is an absolute steal for this laptop. Regardless of whether you're a student, professional, or just looking to upgrade your current Mac, there’s no better value MacBook deal right now.

Apple MacBook Air M4 at record-low price

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2025): was $999 now $899 at Amazon Display: 13.6 inch

Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB The latest MacBook Air M4 has been $949 regularly at various retailers ever since this model was released back in March. Today's massive $100 price cut, however, brings this excellent new MacBook down to within $50 of the record-low price. With the latest chipset, unbeatable battery life, and a gorgeous design, this one is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a reliable, lightweight laptop for daily use. You can check out our Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) review if you're interested in reading more about why we rank this model as the best laptop money can buy right now for most people.

The best laptop for most people right now

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

It's really hard to fault the MacBook Air 13 M4 when it comes to value. The previous iteration was already good, but Apple made it even better by swapping in the more powerful M4 chipset and lowering the price.

For just $999 ($899 with this deal), you get the same excellent 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and gorgeous design but a more powerful chipset and 16GB of RAM right out of the box. While the 256GB of storage remains a pain point, the MacBook Air M4 is an excellent value overall.

As with previous entries, battery life remains a standout, offering up to 18 hours of video playback and over 10 hours in real-world use like photo editing. Other highlights include the new 12MP Center Stage webcam, MagSafe charging, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports for easy connectivity. Overall, an extremely solid machine backed up with excellent hardware, solid software, and a compelling price.

Also on sale today...

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB This may be the older version of the MacBook Pro now a newer M4 version is available, but this M3-powered model is still an excellent high-performance device with an elegant design and a long-lasting battery. You also get a couple of other better components at a lower price, including a welcome bump to 16GB of RAM and a much larger 1TB SSD. It's a great value-for-money option if you want to squeeze out as much as you can from your budget, but still get a complete creative workstation that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review.

