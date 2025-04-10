This tariff-beating MacBook Air M2 deal at Best Buy gets you $300 off my favorite model, but it's selling quickly

If you've been thinking about picking up a new MacBook, then it's a great time to buy. Best Buy has just relisted one of its best deals of the past few months with this MacBook Air M2 on sale for just $799 (was $999).

This particular deal is on the 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD configuration, which is the one I'd recommend to most people. It's also just about the cheapest MacBook deal you'll find anywhere right now.

Even though it's not the latest model in the range anymore, the M2 MacBook Air is still a great buy if you want a lightweight and stylish laptop that can handle most tasks. The M2 chipset inside is plenty powerful – and you also get the unbeatable battery life and stylish design that these Apple laptops are known for.

At $799, this isn't the cheapest I've ever seen the M2 model - it's been as low as $699 before - but it's still a great price. You also get the bigger 512GB storage drive instead of the teeny-tiny 256GB SSD that Apple still insists on selling as a baseline.

Apple MacBook Air M2 deal at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air 13: was $999 now $799 at bestbuy.com Processor: Apple M2

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD The 2022 MacBook Air is still a great buy if you're on the hunt for a reliable and lightweight laptop for both work and casual use. Despite its older chipset, it's still plenty powerful for the vast majority of tasks and this particular model also comes with 16GB of RAM right out the box for more multi-tasking headroom. At $799, we're a little off the record-low price here but this is a great deal considering the current climate.

If you're interested, it's probably a good idea to pick up this MacBook Air deal at Best Buy sooner rather than later. Not only are most MacBook Air listings at the retailer sold out right now, but there's a chance that MacBook prices in the future could be impacted by the looming tariffs.

At $300 off, this deal is just as good as those we saw over Black Friday last year, so it's a great choice either way.