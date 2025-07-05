While all eyes are on this weekend's 4th of July sales and early Prime Day deals, other retailers are also offering some superb promotions. Over at Verizon, for example, the carrier has some of the best deals we've seen all year on the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra. You can bag either of these high-end devices for free alongside a new line on an Ultimate unlimited plan today for a total saving of $1,200.

While the 'Ultimate' plan is the most premium (and priciest) plan at Verizon, you don't technically need to trade in at all to get these devices on the house. That's incredibly impressive considering how much either device still fetches when you pay upfront.

Note, if you're looking for a lower-end plan, then you'll also find similar deals on the iPhone 16 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S25 with more reasonable eligibility criteria. All devices are also available with a free tablet and smartwatch as bonus gifts, although note that you will need to pay a little extra per month to claim them, so budget accordingly!

Today's best phone deals at Verizon

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

Verizon has just brought back one of its best deals ever on the stunning high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max. Right now, you don't even need a trade-in to get the device for free alongside a new line on an Unlimited Ultimate plan. While the plan here is a very pricey option, you're still getting a massive $1,200 off the phone itself, so this could be a good option overall. In addition to the phone, Verizon is also throwing in a free iPad and Apple Watch right now, although note that accessory cellular lines are paid separately.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

Verizon's deal on the iPhone 16 Pro is a little more accessible than that on the 16 Pro Max right now, since the carrier is offering it for free alongside any unlimited plan, not just the super high-end Ultimate plan. You can technically get up to four devices for free here on the basic Welcome plan, which would come out at just $30/mo per line without any trades needed. In addition, you can also throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch if you're happy to pay for accessory cellular lines.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: free with an unlimited data plan, plus free tablet and smartwatch at Verizon

Prefer Android devices? This week's Verizon deals also include a superb option on the latest Galaxy S25 Ultra. Like with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, it's possible to get this premium device for free without a trade-in if you pair it up with a new line on the Ultimate unlimited plan. You can also throw in a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet as bonus gifts, although note that you will need to spend a little extra per month for accessory cellular lines.

Samsung Galaxy S25: free with an unlimited plan at Verizon

If you're looking for something more accessible, Verizon's deal on the Galaxy S25 is a great choice this week. You can pair up this device with any of the carrier's unlimited plans, including the cheaper Plus and Welcome options, and get the device for free. As of writing, this device is still worth $800, so today's deal is a significant discount even if the postpaid unlimited plans are pretty pricey.

