Verizon launched a surprise Red Hot Deal Days sale just this past week in the build-up to Memorial Day, and it's the perfect opportunity to upgrade your phone or internet plan. From the latest iPhones to Samsung Android devices, the carrier's sale is packed with some of the best offers we've seen all year.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been busy scanning through the entire sale today to find the best deals, which you can check out just down below.

As expected, many of the biggest savings on phones are tied to Verizon’s unlimited plans, but there are still some standout deals. One such example is the top-tier iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is currently available for free with a new line without the usual trade-in rebate. On top of that, Verizon is also throwing in a free iPad and Apple Watch, provided you’re willing to pay a little extra per month for the required cellular lines.

Android fans aren’t left out either. The brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is available at no cost when you trade in an eligible device. With a maximum rebate of $1,099, it’s one of the most generous trade-in offers currently available for this flagship phone, although again, a pricey unlimited plan is required.

Other highlights include a $300 gift card for switchers and some great internet deals, all of which you can see just below. Note that Verizon’s Red Hot Deal Days event runs through May 28, so there are only a few days left to take advantage.

Verizon Red Hot Deal Days

Verizon switching promo: get a $300 gift card when you switch and buy a phone at Verizon

A Verizon 'Hot Deal Days' special, the carrier will currently give you a $300 gift card when you switch from a rival carrier and buy a new phone with a plan. This is particular promo looks to be stackable with the other deals on devices right now, which makes it a great little bonus. Note, however, that you'll have to claim the gift card in your account after an eligible purchase to get it.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with an unlimited plan, plus free iPad and Apple Watch

Verizon's current deal on the iPhone 16 Pro is the best I've seen on this stunning flagship. Unlike with previous promotions, right now you don't even need to trade-in to get this high-end device for free alongside a new line on an Ultimate unlimited plan. While the plan required here is the priciest option at the carrier, not having to trade-in is a superb bonus here. You can also take advantage of another promotion that lets you throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch SE right now, though note that you will have to pay extra for accessory cellular lines.

Apple iPhone 16: four free devices plus an unlimited plan for $25/mo per line

Looking for one of the latest iPhones but don't want the high-end plan at Verizon? The carrier's current promotion on the standard iPhone 16 is a fantastic choice. Like the iPhone 16 Pro Max, this one is currently free without a trade on an unlimited plan, but it doesn't require the Ultimate or Plus plan. With the basic Welcome Unlimited plan, it's possible to get up to four devices for free on a plan that costs just $100 for four lines. Not bad!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: free with a trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon's opening Galaxy S25 Edge deal is relatively standard for the carrier. You'll have to trade in an old device to get a discount on this shiny new flagship, and naturally, you'll need a line on an unlimited plan, too. With that said, the maximum rebate of up to $1,099 that covers the entire cost of the device is a little better than the usual $1,000 off we see from the major carriers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: free with an unlimited plan, plus free tablet and smartwatch

If you like the idea of a free Samsung Galaxy device without a trade-in but need a deal that's eligible on the Plus plan, then consider the Galaxy S25 Plus at Verizon. Unlike with the above deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra above, you don't need the highest-end unlimited plan tier to be eligible for a free device here - only the middle tier. You can also throw in that same free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S10 FE as bonus gifts if you're happy pay a little extra per month for the cellular lines.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: free with an unlimited data plan, plus free tablet and smartwatch at Verizon

Even though there's a new Samsung flagship in town, Verizon's deals on the slightly older S25 series are still worth checking out. In fact, today's deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the best I've ever seen. No trade-ins are currently needed to get this device for free alongside a new line on an Unlimited Ultimate plan and you can also throw in a free tablet and smartwatch as bonus gifts if you're willing to pay for their cellular lines.

Verizon 5G home internet: get $400 off Samsung products with select home internet plans

Verizon's headline 'Hot Deals Day' promo on its home internet plans is a massive $400 coupon that's redeemable at Best Buy when you spend $800 or more on select Samsung products. Note, the promo details don't specify what Samsung products are eligible, but does refer to TVs, appliances, laptops, and speakers, so there should be plenty of options for cheap tech!

Verizon 5G home internet: free Ray-Ban Meta glasses with select plans

Another great Home Internet deal at Verizon, you can instead get yourself a brand new pair of Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses with a new line today. These glasses, which are worth $299, feature a stylish design, 12MP camera, and Meta AI built-in for various WhatsApp, FaceBook, and Messenger integrations.

More early Memorial Day sales