The latest 2025 MacBook Air gets another price cut at Amazon: our favorite laptop is now down to its lowest-ever price

The latest Apple MacBook Air M4 is barely a month old, but it's already no stranger to price cuts at Amazon. This model was recently $949 at the retailer, but Amazon has just posted another price cut that means you can pick up the baseline 256GB SSD / 16GB RAM model for just $899 (was $999).

Generally speaking, it's unusual to see such a discount on the popular baseline MacBook Air 13 model so soon after release. Arguably, there's no need to upgrade if you're coming from the recent M3 model, but there's no doubt this is the best value MacBook Air deal on the market right now for most people.

As an overview, the 2025 model not only comes with the powerful and efficient M4 chipset but also 16GB of RAM as a baseline feature. That's a welcome addition in terms of performance and longevity, although note that you still get a rather measly 256GB SSD on this model, which isn't too much in terms of storage. Still, this is a great deal overall.

New record-low MacBook Air 2025 deal at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2025): was $999 now $899 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB The latest MacBook Air M4 has been $949 regularly at Amazon ever since this model was released back in March. Today's massive $100 price cut, however, is a brand new record-low on this excellent new MacBook. With the latest chipset, unbeatable battery life, and a gorgeous design, this one is a fantastic choice if you're looking for a reliable lightweight laptop for daily use. It's rare to see a price cut this good so soon after release so today's deal at Amazon is definitely worth considering.

You can check out our Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) review if you're interested in reading more about why we rank this model as the best laptop money can buy right now for most people.