Prime Day is only a few days away on July 8, but several early deals are already live at Amazon UK, including some lowest-ever prices on top tech from the likes of Ring, Anker, Shark, HP, Samsung, and more. If you want to get a head start on some shopping this weekend, I've hand-picked the 23 best deals available now.

• See all the best early deals at Amazon

With almost a decade of experience covering Prime Day, I've come to learn when and where you can find the best deals during Amazon's yearly mega-sale. I've used that knowledge to pick out these best early deals below, along with the wider expertise of the TechRadar team, who have tried and tested a lot of these products.

First up, there are some good value smart home bundles, including this Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Echo Dot for £65.99 (was £154.98). That's a great smart home starter kit, with two bits of tech that pair perfectly together to allow you to see and respond to anyone at your door.

Other awesome tech deals I've spotted include this super-cheap Anker PowerCore 10K Power Bank for £12.99 (was £17.99), the very useful Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Fan for £99 (was £129) and this impressive Eufy G50 Robot Vacuum for only £99.99 (was £169.99).

That's just a small sample of the best early Prime Day deals I've seen so far, and there are many more of my hand-picked favourites below. There are hundreds upon hundreds of more offers on the way from July 8, so stick with TechRadar as I'll be hunting down all of the best deals once the sale starts next week.

The 23 best early Amazon Prime Day deals

Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Echo Dot: was £154.98 now £65.99 at Amazon This great value bundle gives you two of the best devices for any new smart home setup. The Ring Video Doorbell offers high-quality HD video, crisp night vision, easy-to-use two-way talk options, a lengthy battery life and alerts to your phone or other smart home devices. That includes the Echo Dot, which comes in this bundle. The stylish speaker also makes it easy to control the rest of your smart home, play music, get weather updates, ask about the latest news, and more.

Anker PowerCore 10K: was £17.99 now £12.99 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It sports a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it can still recharge many mobiles up to two times over. There's only a single port to charge one device at a time but that's not a huge issue if you just want a cheap power bank for your phone.

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle: £429.99 at Amazon OK, it's technically not a deal, but given how it's been a struggle to find Nintendo Switch 2 stock at times and how popular the latest console is, I thought I'd let you know this bundle is back again at Amazon. As well as the Nintendo Switch 2 console, you also get a copy of Mario Kart World, making this a better value way to buy both at the same time.

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo: was £129.99 now £99 at Amazon The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo works both indoors and outdoors, weighs under 2.1kg, and is capable of providing up to 20m of portable airflow. It’s easy to carry and has cooling technology which produces ultra-fine droplets for a refreshing mist. Up to 12 hours of cordless run time, you can use it just as easily by your bed as you can in the garden. Get it now for its lowest-ever price.

Eufy G50 Robot Vacuum: was £169.99 now £99.99 at Amazon The G50 is very budget-friendly even at full price, but now it's even more so thanks to this early Prime Day deal, which takes it under £100. A maximum suction of 4,000Pa is extremely good for the price, and the onboard bin is surprisingly generously sized at 600ml. For this price, expect basic navigation and a design suited to general whole-home cleans rather than anything more specific. Although we haven't reviewed this specific model yet, we generally rate Eufy highly as a brand, and the value for money is impressive.

Philips OneBlade: was £54.99 now £34.99 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. It's now down within a few pounds of the cheapest price I've ever seen, making it a great early buy this bank holiday weekend. This bundle includes the handle as well as one extra blade, an adjustable comb, and a USB-A charging cable.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: three months free

Kindle Unlimited is a great service if you read a lot of books or you can’t settle on just one genre. Sign up and you have access to a near never-ending supply of fiction and non-fiction, including biographies, self-help books, and foreign language novels. There are even audiobooks, too, though don’t expect the same quantity as you get with Audible.

Amazon Music Unlimited: four months free

More into your tunes? You can also get a lengthy 4-month trial of Music Unlimited: Amazon’s premium music streaming service. Unlike the free tier or the basic Amazon Music Prime benefit, Music Unlimited provides ad-free listening, the ability to download songs for offline playback, and high-definition and spatial audio options. With over 11 million tracks, you're sure to be covered regardless of taste, too.

HP 14 Laptop: was £599.99 now £399.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB If you want a good value Windows laptop, then this configuration of this HP 14 is a strong buy. It features an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD to ensure solid overall performance and lots of speedy storage for the price. Some components are a little dated, but it's still a top buy if you're on a budget and need a mid-range laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks and light work.

Amazon Echo Pop (2-Pack) + Tapo Smart Bulb: was £109.97 now £45.98 at Amazon Another great value smart home bundle now, with this early Prime Day deal featuring a pair of Echo Pop smart speakers and a Tapo Smart Bulb. The Echo Pop is ideal for a small space, with all the essential features you would want, such as Alexa compatibility, timers and alarms, and the ability to play music. You can also pair it with the Tapo Smart Bulb, allowing you to turn lights on or off, set schedules or change colours depending on the mood you want to set.

Duracell Plus AA Batteries (36 Pack): was £29.99 now £23.99 at Amazon It's not the most glamorous deal but this is a good price for a set of 24 batteries at Amazon from the big-name brand Duracell. These are always a handy buy for a variety of tech items and gadgets.

Ninja Crispi: was £179.99 now £124 at Amazon Here's a huge discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer - and a great early deal ahead of Prime Day. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus two resealable glass containers to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Maker: was £148.16 now £75.99 at Amazon Priding itself on simplicity, the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Maker is there to provide coffee shop-quality brews without needing to pay extra. It has a one-touch brewing system, so even if you’re half asleep, you’re all set for the day here. Blend-specific brewing and automatic adaptation to the capsules you insert mean you really don’t have to be a coffee expert to make the most of this machine. Today's price is the lowest we've seen since last year's Black Friday, so it's well worth considering.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £44.99 at Amazon This entry-level electric toothbrush is a good buy while it's less than half price at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case included for free. It was £10 cheaper in the past, so that offer could return in a couple of weeks, but that'll be just for Prime members only.

Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush: was £160 now £74.69 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option that's also bundled with a few handy extras. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a refill holder, charger pouch and travel case included for free.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was £1,349 now £1,199 at Amazon The Galaxy S25 Ultra takes everything that the Galaxy S24 Ultra has to offer and amplifies it with AI. Through Galaxy AI, Google Gemini, and Bixby, this phone embeds AI deeply into the experience of every user. To be able to get all this, plus a larger 512GB storage model, all for under £1,200, is a solid deal.

HP Chromebook 14: was £249.99 now £159.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron N100

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 128GB One of the best cheap laptop deals is this HP Chromebook 14 at Amazon. It's a basic device, but suitable if you need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable performance and a good amount of storage to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price with an impressive 12-hour battery life and a decent-sized 14-inch display.

Shark IZ202UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £279.99 now £178.99 at Amazon I've been going on about the brilliance of my Shark vacuum for a couple of years now so I'm definitely going to shout out the deal on this affordable, entry-level option from the manufacturer. The Anti Hair Wrap tech has saved me countless hours unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum, which has been an absolute lifesaver. It's also a good option for reaching under furniture thanks to its Flexology design. And it handles all the basics, too, with impressive suction and several handy accessories.

Anker Laptop Power Bank 25,000mAh: was £89.99 now £65.99 at Amazon If you need a serious power bank to keep your phone, laptop and other devices full of juice, then this substantial 25,000mAh option from Anker will get the job done. A big name in the world of portable chargers, there are enough ports to charge up to four devices at once and enough capacity to recharge them multiple times over.

Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer: was £99.99 now £79 at Amazon Will the air fryer craze ever calm down? It still doesn't seem likely, as the handy kitchen gadgets continue to sell like hot cakes. If you've not got one yet, then now's a great time to try the tech for yourself as the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK is down to its lowest price since Black Friday. We said this compact model is an excellent and easy-to-use entry-level air fryer for those cooking meals for one or two people in our Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK review.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus: was £649 now £499 at Amazon The highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus are its great-looking 10.9-inch display, the 13MP wide rear camera, the 12MP ultra-wide front camera, and there’s a S Pen stylus included for when you need to be more precise with your actions. Its glare-reducing Vision Booster technology means you can use it in any lighting situation, too. All of this is now available for a new record-low price.