What is it? I have never seen a hard disk drive this cheap, even on Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday - I had to double-check a few times to make sure that Newegg was not selling a refurbished drive.

What makes it special? This is a new Seagate Barracuda ST24000DM001 24TB hard drive. sold for $244.99 at Newegg and Walmart, a huge saving of $55 or 18%. It is one of the largest hard disk drives currently on sale.

Today's best hard disk drive deal

Save 18% Seagate Barracuda 24TB HDD: was $299.99 now $245.99 at Newegg Just buy it while stocks last - given the uncertainty surrounding tariffs, hard disk drives of this capacity and at this price won't last long and 24TB just over $0.10 per GB is a must-have.

What else should we know? The price of the ST24000DM001 is at a 18% discount off the usual RRP and at just $10.21 per TB, significantly less than the competition. Cheaper than when I covered it back in June. To gauge how good that deal is, Newegg sells a 20TB Seagate drive for $73 more so hurry up, the special pricing for the drive means that stocks are likely to disappear fast.

This Seagate Barracuda drive is a 3.5-inch one, one of the best hard drives on the market. It uses the proven CMR technology and delivers speeds of up to 190MB/s with a 7200RPM rotational speed and 512MB cache. It also features Seagate’s free DiscWizard software tool which helps novices migrate and clone data from old hard drives seamlessly.

Any cons? It doesn’t come with any data recovery services - useful when your drive stops working either by accident or because of hardware failure. Just remember that 24TB is a lot of data to be lost if something goes wrong. I strongly recommend using a cloud backup service like Backblaze to mitigate the risk of losing all your data, due to theft, failure or something else.

What have others said about it? I was not able to find any reviews online.

What about after-sales? Unlike its more expensive peers within Seagate, this one has only a two two-year warranty. You cannot buy an extended warranty at Newegg sadly.

Anything else? Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow. Will it be cheaper? I don't think so as Amazon hasn't listed it yet and Seagate has the ST24000DM001 at $249.99 (with the deal expiring tonight).

For those looking for an external hard drive of similar capacity, Seagate sells the 24TB, 26TB and 28TB Expansion Desktop hard drives for $270, $290 and $330 respectively.

