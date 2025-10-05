Microsoft's new Photos app update is so good that it could well become my favorite photo organizing tool - but you will need a Copilot+ PC to experience it
AI upscaling restores clarity to compressed and older digital photographs
- The app sorts receipts, screenshots, and handwritten notes automatically
- Copilot+ PCs are required for Microsoft’s newest Photos app functions
- Automatic classification works even across different languages and scripts
Microsoft has released a new version of its Photos app, now presented as a more advanced tool for organizing and enhancing digital images.
The update, now live in the Microsoft Store, relies heavily on local artificial intelligence computation, with new functions tied specifically to Copilot+ PCs.
The app is not a dedicated photo editor, so it cannot be an Adobe Photoshop alternative. It instead focuses on sorting pictures, tagging documents, and upscaling low-resolution images with AI.
AI-powered photo organization
The update brings automatic classification using an onboard neural processing unit to scan a library of pictures and sort them into categories such as screenshots, receipts, documents, and handwritten notes.
This system is meant to reduce the time spent scrolling through unstructured folders.
Microsoft also says the classification works across languages, so a receipt or document in another script should be tagged correctly.
A “keyword” search option now allows users to quickly filter results, a function that might appeal to those who already store years of digital clutter inside their image folders.
Alongside organizational features, the update introduces a “super resolution” feature that can upscale low-resolution images without relying on external servers.
The work happens locally on the device, restoring detail that would normally disappear during enlargement.
Microsoft presents this as a way to bring older or compressed photographs closer to modern display standards.
On the downside, these AI functions are only available on Copilot+ PCs powered by Intel, AMD, or Qualcomm chips with NPU units.
That requirement places the most publicized upgrades out of reach for most current Windows users.
It also frames the Photos app as more of a showcase for Microsoft’s new hardware strategy than a universal solution for managing digital images.
While the company promotes the update as a leap in convenience, the limitations suggest that many users will keep relying on existing tools.
Some may stick with a free photo editor already familiar to them, while others will continue returning to established professional packages.
