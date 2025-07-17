Status Audio's new 3-driver wireless earbuds have us very excited – they could be the perfected version of some nearly-genius buds

The Status Pro X earbuds launch in September

Pre-order for $249 / £227 / AU$391; official price $299 / £272 / AU$470

Triple-driver setup with 12mm dynamic and Knowles balanced armatures

When we reviewed the Status Between 3ANC earbuds, we said that they came very close to greatness: their noise cancellation was exceptional, the sound quality was superb and the experience was only marred by a few minor issues. So we're pretty stoked to see that Status is teasing its "most advanced earbuds yet", the Status Pro X.

According to Status Audio, the new Pro X deliver "a bold evolution in design, comfort, and acoustic architecture" with a significantly smaller design, a more ergonomic fit and advanced performance. And early birds will be able to get them with a discount ahead of the full launch on September 16th – the full price is $299 / £272 / AU$470, but the pre-order deal is $249 / £227 / AU$391.

Status Audio Pro X earbuds: features, pricing and availability

The Pro X earbuds have a hybrid triple driver system that includes a 12mm dynamic driver and dual Knowles balanced armature drivers. There's Bluetooth 5.3 with Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast support, and they're Hi Res Wireless Audio Certified using the LDAC and LC3 codecs.

The noise cancelling is hybrid ANC with an adjustable transparency mode, and the mics are teamed up with AI-powered speech enhancement to keep you sounding clear in calls.

The buds have multipoint connectivity with both Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair, and they're IP55 rated for dust and water resistance, which is better than most of the best earbuds, so we're impressed there.

Battery life is a promised eight hours from the buds, plus another 24 hours via the charging case.

In our review of the Status Between 3ANC, we said that with a few refinements – a little more detail in the sound, a bit of polish to the overall experience – they could be great. If the Status Pro X deliver on this, they'll be very exciting earbuds.

