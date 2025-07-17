Status Audio's new 3-driver wireless earbuds have us very excited – they could be the perfected version of some nearly-genius buds
We're going to listen to Status Quo on the Status Pro (X)
- The Status Pro X earbuds launch in September
- Pre-order for $249 / £227 / AU$391; official price $299 / £272 / AU$470
- Triple-driver setup with 12mm dynamic and Knowles balanced armatures
When we reviewed the Status Between 3ANC earbuds, we said that they came very close to greatness: their noise cancellation was exceptional, the sound quality was superb and the experience was only marred by a few minor issues. So we're pretty stoked to see that Status is teasing its "most advanced earbuds yet", the Status Pro X.
According to Status Audio, the new Pro X deliver "a bold evolution in design, comfort, and acoustic architecture" with a significantly smaller design, a more ergonomic fit and advanced performance. And early birds will be able to get them with a discount ahead of the full launch on September 16th – the full price is $299 / £272 / AU$470, but the pre-order deal is $249 / £227 / AU$391.
Status Audio Pro X earbuds: features, pricing and availability
The Pro X earbuds have a hybrid triple driver system that includes a 12mm dynamic driver and dual Knowles balanced armature drivers. There's Bluetooth 5.3 with Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast support, and they're Hi Res Wireless Audio Certified using the LDAC and LC3 codecs.
The noise cancelling is hybrid ANC with an adjustable transparency mode, and the mics are teamed up with AI-powered speech enhancement to keep you sounding clear in calls.
The buds have multipoint connectivity with both Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair, and they're IP55 rated for dust and water resistance, which is better than most of the best earbuds, so we're impressed there.
Battery life is a promised eight hours from the buds, plus another 24 hours via the charging case.
In our review of the Status Between 3ANC, we said that with a few refinements – a little more detail in the sound, a bit of polish to the overall experience – they could be great. If the Status Pro X deliver on this, they'll be very exciting earbuds.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You might also like
Contributor
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than twenty books. Her latest, a love letter to music titled Small Town Joy, is on sale now. She is the singer in spectacularly obscure Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.